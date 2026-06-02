CAN TV Names Dr. Suzet McKinney and Glenn Eden Permanent Co-Hosts of Chicago Newsroom 2.0

New Chicago Newsroom 2.0 Hosts Dr. Suzet McKinney and Glenn Eden

Dr. McKinney and Glenn Eden embody everything Chicago Newsroom 2.0 stands for — credibility, curiosity, compassion, and a deep commitment to Chicago.” — Darrious Hilmon, CAN TV Executive Director

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CAN TV today announced that nationally respected civic leaders and communicators Dr. Suzet McKinney and Glenn Eden have been named the permanent co-hosts of Chicago Newsroom 2.0 , the network’s flagship weekly news and public affairs program.The appointment marks an exciting new era for the long-running series, which brings together journalists, policy leaders, nonprofit executives, and community voices to examine the most pressing issues shaping Chicago and the region.Together, McKinney and Eden bring decades of leadership experience spanning public health, media, economic development, tourism, crisis management, communications, and civic engagement — creating a dynamic partnership uniquely positioned to guide thoughtful, solutions-focused conversations for Chicago audiences.Dr. McKinney currently serves as President and CEO of Chicago Loop Alliance, where she is helping lead efforts to strengthen and reimagine Chicago’s downtown corridor. A nationally recognized public health strategist and executive, McKinney previously served as CEO and Executive Director of the Illinois Medical District and has become one of the nation’s most trusted voices on health equity, emergency preparedness, community resilience, and urban policy. Her leadership and expertise have been featured nationally across major media outlets and public policy forums.Eden, a longtime Chicago communications strategist, and civic leader, brings decades of experience in storytelling, media relations, and public affairs. Most recently, he completed a six-year tenure as Chair of Choose Chicago, the city’s official tourism and destination marketing organization, where he helped elevate Chicago’s visibility as a global destination for tourism, conventions, business investment, and cultural engagement. Widely respected throughout the city’s media and civic communities, Eden is known for his thoughtful interviewing style, deep institutional knowledge, and ability to connect complex issues to everyday Chicagoans.“Dr. McKinney and Glenn Eden embody everything Chicago Newsroom 2.0 stands for — credibility, curiosity, compassion, and a deep commitment to Chicago,” said Darrious Hilmon, Executive Director of CAN TV. “At a time when communities are searching for trusted information and meaningful dialogue, they bring the kind of leadership, insight, and authenticity that will continue elevating this program and strengthening its connection to viewers across the city.”As permanent co-hosts, McKinney and Eden will lead weekly conversations focused on Chicago politics, public policy, education, public health, economic development, arts and culture, and neighborhood issues — while continuing the program’s commitment to amplifying diverse voices and perspectives from across the city.“Chicago is one of the most resilient, creative, and complex cities in the country,” said Dr. McKinney. “I’m honored to help facilitate conversations that not only inform viewers, but also create greater understanding, connection, and civic engagement.”Eden added, “At its best, local journalism creates space for people to better understand one another and the issues impacting their lives. Chicago Newsroom 2.0 has long served as an important civic platform, and I’m excited to help continue that tradition alongside Dr. McKinney and the incredible CAN TV team.”Chicago Newsroom 2.0 airs Thursdays at 7:00 p.m. on CAN TV Channel 19 and streams live via the CAN TV official website, the CAN TV+ app, and CAN TV’s YouTube channel.About CAN TVCAN TV (Chicago Access Network Television) is Chicago’s public access television network, empowering residents and community organizations to create and share content that informs, inspires, and engages. Through its television channels, streaming platforms, and community-centered programming, CAN TV amplifies diverse voices, promotes civic participation, and strengthens local storytelling throughout Chicago.

Chicago Newsroom 2.0 Summer Premiere Promo

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