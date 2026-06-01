LOS ANGELES CITY STENTORIANS ENDORSE EUNISSES HERNANDEZ FOR RE-ELECTION

Eunisses for the People - LA City Council District 1

African American Firefighters Support Hernandez for Los Angeles City Council, District 1

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, the day before Election Day, Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez announced the endorsement of the Los Angeles City Stentorians for her 2026 re-election campaign, adding to her wide-ranging multi-racial support from labor, immigrant-rights leaders, elected officials, community leaders, and grassroots organizations.“I am proud to be endorsed by the LA City Stentorians, an organization founded to challenge racial injustice and to uplift Black firefighters. They recognize the importance of our fight to reimagine and invest in a care-first public safety approach. That includes a fully resourced fire department, clean neighborhoods, education and prevention programs, and reliable infrastructure,” said Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez.The Stentorians are an all-Black firefighter advocacy organization in Los Angeles, founded in 1954 to move the department away from segregation toward equity and integration. Like Hernandez, the Stentorians have been fighting for community representation and investment in the public safety eco-system.“As Black firefighters who have fought for equity and advancement within public safety, we know what structural courage looks like. Councilwoman Hernandez has demonstrated it in her votes, in her advocacy, and in her commitment to community-centered investment,” said a spokesperson for the LA City Stentorians. “We are proud to endorse her and look forward to building a lasting partnership.”Hernandez now boasts endorsements from the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor and more than a dozen unions, including SEIU 721, UTLA, NUHW, CIR-SEIU, LIUNA Local 300, Roofers Local 36, ILWU Local 13, UNITE HERE Local 11, IATSE Local B-192, UNAC/UHCP, Teamsters Joint Council 42, and EAA, as well as elected leaders at every level of government including Senator Bernie Sanders, Los Angeles City Controller Kenneth Mejia, Los Angeles City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson, Los Angeles City Councilmembers Ysabel Jurado, Hugo Soto-Martinez, Nithya Raman, and Heather Hutt, California Assembly Members Alex Lee, Jessica Caloza, Sade Elhawary, and Tina McKinnor, California State Senator Lola Smallwood-Cuevas, Los Angeles County Supervisors Hilda Solis, Holly Mitchell, and Lindsey Horvath, LAUSD Board Members Nick Melvoin and Dr. Rocio Rivas, Culver City Vice Mayor Freddy Puza, Culver City Councilmember and Former Mayor Yasmine-Imani McMorrin, Culver City Councilmember Bubba Fish, Santa Monica City Councilmembers Caroline Torosis and Natalya Zernitskaya, and West Hollywood Mayor Chelsea Byers.Since her historic election, Councilmember Hernandez has been a leading voice on the Council for progressive reform, championing affordable housing, tenant protections, unarmed crisis response, and economic justice. Her record includes landmark wins such as passing the strongest tenant protections in over 40 years, expanding the unarmed crisis response program, securing $25 million in improvements for MacArthur Park, and co-authoring the Sanctuary City ordinance. As a member of the Budget and Finance Committee during the Fiscal Year 2025–26 budget process, Hernandez played a central role in reshaping a nearly $14 billion plan, securing funding to prevent layoffs of over 1,000 city workers, cutting police recruitment plans by half, and preserving services for low-income and immigrant communities while opposing deep cuts to departments serving housing, disability, public health, and community investment. She’s also led environmental justice efforts, opened innovative interim housing, and deployed unprecedented community safety initiatives, including the Peace Ambassador program and the Mobile Overdose Response Unit.

Los Angeles City Stentorians Endorse Eunisses Hernandez

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