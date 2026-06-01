U.S. News & World Report Names JWU Online Programs Among The Best

JWU Online programs ranked in Best Online Bachelor’s in Business Programs, Best Online Master's rankings

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Johnson & Wales University's online degree programs were recognized among the best, according to a recent ranking from U.S. News and World report.JWU Online’s degree-granting distance education business programs received a Best Online Programs ranking in the category of Best Online Bachelor’s in Business Programs. JWU Online was also recognized for ranking in the category of Best Online Master’s in Criminal Justice programs.“We are proud of our US News & World Report rankings for 2026 in an increasingly competitive market for online higher education,” said Cindy Parker, vice president of JWU Online. “These rankings provide validation of the quality of our academic programs and support our brand and reputation. The rankings can shape perceptions and influence choices among prospective students who are interested in our academic programs.”Unlike other rankings from the organization, U.S. News & World Report considers individual programs for the online list, rather than the college or university as a whole. The Best Online Programs rankings measure whether online degree programs have academic standards that are equal in quality to brick-and-mortar (on-campus) programs, for which the teaching methods, learning activities and assignments are appropriately adapted for distance education.See JWU Online’s detailed rankings among online degree programs from U.S. News & World Report. About JWU OnlineJWU Online offers 100% online undergraduate business programs , including Bachelor of Science degrees in Accounting, Human Resources, Digital Marketing & Social Media, Fashion Merchandising and Retailing, Food & Beverage Entrepreneurship, Marketing & Advertising, and in four specialty concentrations of Business Administration. For more information about enrolling at JWU Online, complete the Request Info form , call 855-JWU-1881, or email jwuonline@jwu.edu.About JWUFounded in 1914, Johnson & Wales University is a private, nonprofit, accredited institution with more than 8,000 undergraduate and graduate students at its campuses in Providence, Rhode Island and Charlotte, North Carolina, and through JWU Online. An innovative educational leader, the university offers both undergraduate and graduate degree programs in arts and sciences, business and hospitality, dietetics and nutrition, food innovation and technology, and health and wellness. It also offers undergraduate programs in culinary arts and baking and pastry arts. JWU’s unique model provides students with the personalized attention, academic expertise and industry connections that inspire professional success and personal growth. The time students spend at JWU is nothing short of transformative, as demonstrated by career outcomes, expected earnings and economic mobility rankings. The university’s impact is global, with alumni in 130 countries pursuing careers worldwide.MEDIA CONTACT Rachel Nunes, Senior Communications and Media Relations Specialist[o]401-598-2752 [c]401-895-7364

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.