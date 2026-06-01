198 Pets Receive Free Care at Northern Nevada Wellness Clinics

Pets and their owners receive free veterinary care and supplies during Feeding Pets of the Homeless hosted wellness clinics in Dayton and Reno, Nev. Pets and their owners line up for free veterinary care and supplies during Feeding Pets of the Homeless hosted wellness clinics in Dayton and Reno, Nev.

Community partnerships help provide veterinary care, vaccines, microchips, spay/neuter vouchers and pet supplies

These clinics are about more than veterinary care, they are about preserving the bond between people and their pets during difficult times” — Genevieve Frederick, Founder & President of Feeding Pets of the Homeless

CARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Feeding Pets of the Homeless and community partners provided free veterinary care and essential pet resources to 198 pets during two Duffield Pet Wellness Clinics held in Dayton and Reno in May.Families experiencing homelessness or financial hardship began lining up before the start of each clinic to access services including wellness examinations, vaccinations, microchipping, spay/neuter vouchers, pet food, and supplies. Across both clinics, 110 spay/neuter vouchers were distributed and 92 pets received microchips.“These clinics are about more than veterinary care, they are about preserving the bond between people and their pets during difficult times,” said Genevieve Frederick, founder and president of Feeding Pets of the Homeless. “We are deeply grateful to our community partners, volunteers, and sponsors who made it possible to provide compassionate care to so many families across Northern Nevada.”The Dayton clinic was hosted at Riverside Veterinary Hospital with support from the Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation, Riverside Veterinary Hospital, CASI, and IntroVet.The Reno clinic, held at St. Vincent’s Dining Room parking lot, was made possible through support from the Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation and community partners including Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada, Nevada Humane Society, Galena Veterinary Hospital, and IntroVet.“The Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation is proud to support organizations that are expanding access to veterinary care,” said Elsa Paterson, program administrator for the Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation. “There are so many barriers to basic preventive veterinary care, and these clinics help bridge that gap by providing accessible services that keep pets healthy.”Feeding Pets of the Homeless partners with veterinary clinics and nonprofit organizations nationwide to host wellness clinics that expand access to preventive veterinary care and critical pet resources for underserved communities.Veterinarians and community organizations interested in partnering with Feeding Pets of the Homeless to host a wellness clinic in their area can learn more at petsofthehomeless.org or email info@petsofthehomeless.org.# # #About Feeding Pets of the HomelessFeeding Pets of the Homeless believes in the healing power of companion pets and the human/animal bond, which is vital in the lives of people experiencing homelessness. Pets offer solace, protection and companionship. Many pet owners with limited resources often put their animals’ needs first. Our mission is to feed and provide basic emergency veterinary care to their pets, easing the burden on their guardians. For more information, visit petsofthehomeless.org.About the Dave & Cheryl Duffield FoundationThe Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation (DCDF) carries forward the Duffield family's legacy of supporting transformational programs and services in three core areas: pairing Veterans with Service Dogs, expanding access to care for companion animals, and strengthening local public service organizations. Founded in 2016, DCDF is part of the Duffield family of foundations, which also includes Maddie’s Fund—a national leader in advancing the well-being of companion animals—and Liberty Dogs, a new Service Dog training facility dedicated to providing

Access to Care for Pets and the People Who Love Them - Dayton, NV

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