Playground Shade Repair at Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (June 1, 2026) – Shade repair work at Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park playground, located at 6941 San Casa Drive in Englewood, is scheduled for June 8, 2026. Patrons are asked to avoid the playground shade area while repairs are underway. The work is anticipated to be completed the same day, with the area reopening once repairs have been safely completed.

A nearby playground is available at Cedar Point Environmental Park, located at 2300 Placida Road in Englewood.

For more information, please contact Robin Schilb at Robin.Schilb@CharlotteCountyFL.gov or 941-626-0574.

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