Wolf Conservation Center Celebrates Birth of Male Red Wolf Pup

Photo credit: Wolf Conservation Center Photo credit: Wolf Conservation Center Photo credit: Wolf Conservation Center

SOUTH SALEM, NY, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wolf Conservation Center (the Center) is thrilled to share that a critically endangered male Red Wolf pup was born onsite in South Salem, NY on April 29. This marks the second litter for parents Martha and Oka; their first litter of three brothers, Scuppernong, Ember and Proton, was born in 2025."We couldn’t be more thrilled with the news of Martha and Oka having a pup. Martha was born at the Center in 2018, so it’s a very full-circle moment for us. We’ve watched her grow from a pup, to an adult, to now a seasoned mother," said Rebecca Bose, Curator at the Wolf Conservation Center.The pup received a quick exam in early May by Dr. Jessica DeMicco of the North Westchester Veterinary Office and he’s growing healthy and strong. Over the next few months, he’ll undergo additional exams at the 8, 12, and 16-week marks and will receive routine vaccinations.In honor of this wonderful news, the Center is excited to announce that we’re leaving the naming up to all of you, our dedicated wolf advocates and supporters! Submit your entry through the online form by Friday, June 5. Make it meaningful and creative!The Center’s Role in Saving Red Wolves from ExtinctionAs a participant in the American Red Wolf SAFE (Saving Animals from Extinction) Program for over 20+ years along with 53 partner facilities, the Center has been part of the effort to give this rare species a second chance and save them from extinction. The Center participates in the captive breeding and wild release program, and works to secure a better future for Red Wolves through education, advocacy, and research.Observe the new pup, his parents, and his older siblings on the Center’s live webcams BackgroundOnce widespread across the southeastern United States, Red Wolves were pushed to the brink of extinction due to habitat loss and intense persecution at the hands of humans. Red Wolves were declared an endangered species in 1973 and given federal protections under the Endangered Species Act.A recovery plan was created to ensure the long-term sustainability of Red Wolves, and a captive breeding program was established. In the 1970s, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service removed fourteen Red Wolves from the wild in southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana to become the founders of a captive breeding effort at the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium, and the species was declared extinct in the wild.Human encroachment on their territory and human-caused mortality has made their survival challenging, and today, only 26 Red Wolves are known to remain in the wild. Efforts to increase their numbers continue.The Wolf Conservation Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in South Salem, NY, working to protect and preserve wolves in North America through research, education, advocacy, and active participation in federal recovery and release programs. To learn how you can support Red Wolves and help protect their future, visit: nywolf.org

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