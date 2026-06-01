Ataraxis Announces Leadership Realignment as Company Marks 15 Years of Growth and National Expansion

Stephen Cilley, CEO of Ataraxis

Transition Aligns Leadership Strengths Across Operations, Revenue Strategy, and Client Partnerships

This transition marks a pivotal step in positioning Ataraxis for continued growth and the next chapter of our business.” — Stephen Cilley, CEO of Ataraxis

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ataraxis, a full-service HR solutions provider serving employers across 45 states, today announced a strategic leadership transition as Founder Stephen Cilley returns to the role of Chief Executive Officer. Eric Smith, who previously served as CEO and COO, will transition into the role of Chief Revenue Officer, where he will lead national growth initiatives, strategic partnerships, and revenue strategy.

The transition comes as Ataraxis marks 15 years in business and reflects on a period of significant operational growth, expanded service capabilities, and continued investment in HR solutions supporting employers through every stage of business growth. Since founding the company in 2010, Ataraxis has evolved from a regional HR and payroll provider into a multi-state organization delivering full-service HR solutions across payroll, people operations, employee relations, benefits, compliance, workers’ compensation, and managed HRIS technology.

“This transition marks a pivotal step in positioning Ataraxis for continued growth and the next chapter of our business,” said Stephen Cilley, CEO of Ataraxis. “By aligning our leadership team around our respective strengths, we are strengthening our ability to support clients, expand our national presence, and continue delivering the high level of service and expertise they rely on.”

Under Smith's leadership as Chief Operating Officer and later Chief Executive Officer, Ataraxis expanded its national footprint, increased client retention to more than 98%, and strengthened the company's operational infrastructure to support scalable service delivery nationwide.

“It’s been an incredible opportunity to help lead the growth of Ataraxis alongside such a strong team,” said Eric Smith, Chief Revenue Officer of Ataraxis. “I’m excited to continue building on that momentum in a role focused on strategic partnerships, growth initiatives, and expanding the impact we can make for clients nationwide.”

To learn more about Ataraxis and its HR solutions, visit ataraxis.com.

About Ataraxis

Ataraxis empowers organizations across the US with hands-on HR support across people ops, employee relations, payroll, benefits administration, compliance, and workers’ compensation. As a true extension of their team, we provide expert, personalized, and scalable solutions that simplify operations, reduce risk, and eliminate administrative complexity so they can stay focused on their business and their people.

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