Burlington Tree Company Launches Free Quarterly Services for Veterans and Seniors

Rausch Tree & Outdoor Services technician performs expert tree removal in Burlington, WI.

Rausch Tree & Outdoor Services donates up to $1,000 in tree services quarterly to veterans, first responders, and seniors in southeastern Wisconsin.

BURLINGTON, WI, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rausch Tree & Outdoor Services, a family-owned, veteran-operated provider of professional tree services in Southeastern Wisconsin, today announced the launch of its Community Roots Initiative, a quarterly program providing up to $1,000 in free tree services to local veterans, first responders (including police, fire, and EMS personnel), and seniors facing financial hardship.

Through the program, community members can nominate eligible recipients who reside within 20 miles of Burlington, WI, including Lake Geneva, Waterford, Racine, Kenosha, and surrounding communities. Nominations can be submitted via email to rauschtree@gmail.com or through the contact form at https://rauschtree.com/contact. Each submission should include the nominee’s name, contact information, and a description of their tree service needs. One recipient will be selected each quarter for services such as tree removal, trimming, stump grinding, storm cleanup, or emergency tree services. The first recipient will be selected in Spring 2026.

“Our community has been our foundation since day one,” said Caleb Rausch, owner and founder of Rausch Tree & Outdoor Services. “Veterans served our nation, first responders protect us daily, and seniors built this community. We step in when safety becomes a financial burden. This is how we give back.”

Overgrown, damaged, or storm-damaged trees pose serious risks to homes, vehicles, and personal safety, especially for those on fixed incomes. According to the Insurance Information Institute, falling trees and limbs account for thousands of property damage claims annually across the United States, making preventive tree care essential for homeowner safety.

With decades of field experience and specialized equipment—including crane-assisted removals and 24/7 emergency response—Rausch Tree & Outdoor Services delivers professional, property-respecting work that protects both people and property. The company already offers military, senior, and first responder discounts on all services. The Community Roots Initiative represents an expanded commitment to supporting these groups within the local community.

About Rausch Tree & Outdoor Services

Founded by veteran Caleb Rausch and based in Burlington, WI, Rausch Tree & Outdoor Services provides professional tree removal, pruning, stump grinding, land clearing, and 24/7 emergency response throughout Southeast Wisconsin. The company is fully insured and operates with a safety-trained team, focusing on transparent pricing, reliable service, and long-term property protection.

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