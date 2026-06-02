DIGICENTRES TOUR 2027: Lectures on Digital Addiction to Take Place in More Than 160 Countries Worldwide

FRýDEK-MíSTEK, CZECH REPUBLIC, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DIGICENTRES TOUR 2027 project will bring a series of lectures and discussion events focused on the issue of digital addiction throughout 2027. The events will take place in more than 160 countries worldwide, with the goal of raising awareness about the impact of excessive use of digital technologies on individuals, families, businesses, and society as a whole.At each event, five speakers representing different areas of public life will participate. The speakers will include representatives of the business sector, celebrities, athletes, healthcare and medical professionals, as well as representatives from the education sector. Each of them will share their perspective on digital addiction and its influence on everyday life. DIGICENTRES TOUR 2027 aims to open a global public discussion on topics such as social media addiction, excessive mobile phone use, online gaming, digital overload, and the effects of these issues on mental health, work performance, education, and interpersonal relationships.The lectures will be open to visitors attending in person in each participating country. In addition, the organizers are preparing extensive media coverage, enabling selected lectures to be broadcast in cinemas, at various public venues, and through television networks.“Digital addiction is becoming one of the most significant social challenges of our time. Our goal is to connect experts, businesses, schools, athletes, celebrities, and the general public, while providing practical information, experiences, and solutions that can help reduce the negative effects of the digital environment,” say the organizers of the project.The initiative also includes a long-term effort to develop the DIGICENTRES counseling network, which focuses on helping people affected by digital addiction and promoting the healthy use of modern technologies.Up-to-date information about individual lectures, participating countries, event dates, and venues will be continuously published on the project’s website.For more information:DIGICENTRES – www.digicentres.com DIGICENTRES TOUR – www.digicentres.com/tour About DIGICENTRESDIGICENTRES operates in the field of digital addiction prevention, education, and counseling. The organization states that it is developing its services and activities in more than 160 countries worldwide, with the aim of helping individuals, families, schools, and organizations address the growing challenges associated with digital dependency.For international media, I would recommend using "more than 160 countries and territories worldwide" instead of "more than 160 countries", as it is a more precise and commonly accepted formulation in global communications.

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