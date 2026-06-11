Justice AV Solutions (JAVS) and TheRecordXchange (TRX) Partner to Deliver the Complete Court Record

The partnership between JAVS and TRX provides a complete capture-to-transcript-to-delivery option, which can help address court reporter shortages.

"Our focus has always been to provide courts with the most reliable record they can trust, every time. Partnering with TRX allows us to extend that trust beyond capture” — Andrew Green, CEO, Justice AV Solutions

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For over 40 years, Justice AV Solutions ( JAVS ) has been one of the most trusted names in courtroom AV recording and technology, with solutions installed in courtrooms across the United States and in more than 17 countries worldwide. Today, JAVS is proud to announce that we have joined the TRX Partner Program.This partnership is about what happens next.Courts have long trusted JAVS to capture what happens in the courtroom. Now they have a partner for everything after, automated ingestion into TRX Asgard, AI-enhanced transcript production through TRX Transcription Pro, and delivery through TRX Request Central. A complete record lifecycle, built by two independent companies who answer to courts and only to courts.That independence matters. As the courtroom AV landscape consolidates, courts are asking sharper questions about who owns their long-term roadmap and whose interests sit behind the technology in their courtrooms. The JAVS and TRX partnership offers a clear answer: two focused companies, each a leader in its space, building a complete solution together — and accountable directly to the courts they serve."Our focus has always been to provide courts with the most reliable record they can trust, every time," said Andrew Green, CEO, JAVS. "Partnering with TRX allows us to extend that trust beyond capture, ensuring courts have a complete, efficient, and modern workflow for managing and delivering an accurate record from start to finish."For courts navigating growing caseloads, transcript backlogs, and the push toward secure cloud infrastructure, this partnership means a proven capture platform paired with a modern, SOC 2 Type II–audited record management and delivery platform. One conversation. One integrated path. No vendor lock-in at either end."JAVS has spent decades earning the trust of courts across the world, one courtroom at a time. Partnering with JAVS means courts now have a complete path — from the moment a proceeding begins in a JAVS-equipped courtroom, through automated ingestion and AI-enhanced transcript production, to final delivery through TRX Request Central. We are proud to have them in the TRX Partner Program, and this is exactly the kind of partnership we envisioned when we built it." — Eric Parsons, CEO, TheRecordXchangeCourts have trusted JAVS to capture what happens in the courtroom for over 40 years. With TRX, they now have a partner for everything that follows.Learn more about the partnership and the complete TRX record lifecycle, by visiting https://web.trxchange.com/partners/javs For additional information about the companies, visit JAVS at https://www.javs.com/ and TRX at https://www.trxchange.com/

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