Christopher Fine Diamonds named 2026 Best of the Valley winner by PHOENIX Magazine

Christopher Fine Diamonds named a 2026 Best of the Valley winner by PHOENIX Magazine. Christopher Fine Diamonds named a 2026 Best of the Valley winner by PHOENIX Magazine. Christopher Fine Diamonds specializes in custom engagement rings, wedding bands, lab-grown diamonds, and fine jewelry.

Christopher Fine Diamonds, a Chandler jeweler, has been named a 2026 Best of the Valley winner by PHOENIX Magazine.

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christopher Fine Diamonds, a family-owned fine jewelry store in Chandler, Arizona, has been named a 2026 Best of the Valley winner by PHOENIX Magazine in the jewelry category. The recognition highlights the store’s reputation for custom engagement rings, fine jewelry, personalized service, and trusted local craftsmanship.

Located in Chandler’s Harmon Ranch Plaza near Ray and Rural, Christopher Fine Diamonds has served clients throughout Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa, Tempe, Queen Creek, Scottsdale, and the greater Phoenix area since 2003. The store is known for its elevated showroom experience, custom jewelry design, bridal jewelry, lab-grown diamonds, natural diamonds, wedding bands, anniversary jewelry, jewelry repair, appraisals, and one-on-one consultations.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized as a 2026 Best of the Valley winner,” said Kelly Uptain of Christopher Fine Diamonds. “This award means so much because it reflects the trust our clients have placed in us for more than two decades. Whether someone is choosing an engagement ring, redesigning an heirloom piece, or celebrating a major milestone, our goal is always to make the experience personal, transparent, and memorable.”

Christopher Fine Diamonds continues to stand out as one of Chandler’s leading destinations for custom engagement rings and fine jewelry. Clients can explore loose diamonds, compare lab-grown and natural diamond options, design custom rings, shop wedding bands, and receive guidance from experienced jewelry professionals in a relaxed, appointment-friendly showroom.

The Best of the Valley recognition comes as Christopher Fine Diamonds continues expanding its visibility across Arizona through local awards, press features, client reviews, and community engagement. The store has also earned a strong reputation for its custom jewelry design experience, in-house jewelry expertise, and commitment to long-term client relationships.

To read more about the award, visit:

https://christopherfinediamonds.com/blogs/news/christopher-fine-diamonds-2026-best-of-the-valley-winner

To schedule a private jewelry consultation, visit:

https://christopherfinediamonds.com/pages/book-appointment

About Christopher Fine Diamonds

Christopher Fine Diamonds is a family-owned award winning fine jewelry store located in Chandler, Arizona. Since 2003, the store has helped clients celebrate engagements, weddings, anniversaries, milestones, and meaningful life moments with fine jewelry, custom design, bridal jewelry, lab-grown diamonds, natural diamonds, wedding bands, jewelry repair, appraisals, and personalized consultations. Christopher Fine Diamonds proudly serves Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa, Tempe, Queen Creek, Scottsdale, and the greater Phoenix area.

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