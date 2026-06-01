Stack the grill, not the bill with summer savings in the Commissary Sales Flyer, June 1 – 14

By DeCA’s Marketing Directorate

FORT LEE, Va. – Find unbeatable savings in this Commissary Sales Flyer and make the most of special discount pricing during our Thrill of the Grill: “Big Flavor, Bigger Savings” promotion. Fire up the grill and get everything you need to host a delicious barbecue for family and friends — at prices you’ll love.

In this June 1–14 sales flyer, you will find great deals on hamburgers, hot dogs, sauces, sides and exciting savings on the new Freedom’s Choice bread line — featuring hamburger buns, hot dog buns, and white and wheat sliced bread. You also will find great savings on Eckrich sausage varieties, Nathan’s beef franks and Kingsford charcoal.

Thrill of the Grill sale items are available at all worldwide commissaries. Please note: Meat specials may vary by region. For the latest offers and updates, check our website.

Check out the Commissary Sales Flyer for featured deals on meat and produce — the beef special is ideal for grilling, so you could add this to your backyard barbecue meal plan:

Get the grilled fired up and pull out the barbeque sauce. We have USDA Choice Beef Top Round London Broil for $5.77 per pound and Pork Shoulder Boston Butt Steak for $2.91 per pound.

Classic summer vegetables yellow squash and zucchini can be sliced lengthwise, brushed with olive oil, seasoned with salt and pepper and grilled — making a delicious and healthy side dish for your barbecue, and they are both on sale — each $1.49/pound.

Read on for more great ways to save money at your commissary:

BIG DEAL. Little Price. “Be FRESH all summer long” with a bath refresh for under for under $25! Find out more about it in this week’s sales flyer and on commissaries.com. Soda Sale. During June 6-7, stock up on Keurig Dr Pepper and Pepsi products at $3 per 6-pack of 16.9-ounce bottles (available in CONUS, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico).

Four-Day Deal. During June 4–7, stock up on Tony’s frozen pizza — pepperoni or cheese — $2.30 each in CONUS stores and $2.68 each in Hawaii and Alaska stores. Commissary Store Brands. If you like to stockpile groceries when the prices are right, Commissary Store Brands are a good way to stretch your dollar and fill your pantry, fridge and freezer. DeCA’s private label, Freedom’s Choice, offers hundreds of quality products across the store — all at prices that won’t break the bank.

Your Everyday Savings. (YES!). We’ve boosted savings on the products you buy most often, so you can get more value from every commissary trip. Find hundreds of YES! items throughout the store — from dairy, fresh meats, produce, cleaning supplies and more. Just look for the bright orange YES! label and start saving.

Commissary CLICK2GO® Mobile App. Your time is valuable — make the most of it with these convenient mobile app features:

Pay online for a quick and seamless checkout process.

Enjoy doorstep delivery at select commissaries or curbside pickup at all locations.

Access digital coupons, sales flyers and dietitian-approved recipes to shop smarter and eat healthier.

Selected CONUS stores offer CC2GO weekend delivery.

Check out store locations to see if your commissary offers Saturday and Sunday delivery, and hours of operation.

Download the free app today from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store! Getting started is easy—place your order online, select delivery or curbside pickup, complete your payment—and let us handle the rest for stress-free shopping! Check if delivery is available in your area: Commissary CLICK2GO® on the GO! Your commissary is dedicated to helping you save more every time you shop with exclusive deals and discounts. Plan your visit by checking store hours, so you can make the most of your well-earned benefit while enjoying a convenient and efficient shopping experience.

* Sale items are available while supplies last. Prices are subject to change.

-DeCA-

About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees, disabled veterans and other authorized patrons and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which supports the costs of building, modernizing and sustaining commissary facilities. A core military family support element and valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military services and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.