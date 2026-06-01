Redhawk Run Club combines Fitness and Friendship

PORTLAND, Ore.--It’s the early morning hours of a Saturday on a drill weekend. The night sky shows only vague hints of the impending dawn. A small group of Airmen depart from the base fitness center and make their way like silent shadows along the dark, quiet streets.

This is the run club’s second drill run, both accomplished in the space of time that occurs an hour or so before the file of cars makes its way onto base and each section and shop is set into motion for the day.

The Redhawk Run Club got its start early this year. The idea behind the formation of this club was a desire to provide support and accountability for Airmen, family members, and retirees who want to improve their running or run more consistently. Recent changes to the running portion of the Air Force fitness test have further driven the emergence of the run club.

1st Lt. Susi Traudt, 142nd Force Support Squadron Services Flight Officer in Charge, is an avid runner and the force behind the Redhawk Run Club.

“[The Redhawk Run Club] is more about just developing community here, and with our run going from a mile and a half to two miles, I think running is on everyone’s minds right now,” said Traudt.

Traudt is an accomplished runner. She’s qualified for the Boston Marathon twice, and completed the Air Force Marathon, placing first overall military female with a finish time of 3:27:34 with the Air National Guard team in 2022. She’s also been officially selected to run on the Department of the Air Force Sports Marathon Team again this September for the Air Force Marathon.

Impressive as her running resume is, Traudt says that she runs for the benefits, but doesn’t necessarily enjoy the process, at least, not all the time.

“I think the perception is that because I run often, I must really love it,” said Traudt. “I run out of necessity because I feel good when I’m done. I enjoy the benefits. Mentally, I feel better. Physically, I feel better.”

A pervasive attitude or belief that Traudt has encountered on and off base is the notion that it takes a certain type of person to join a run club. One of Traudt’s goals with this club is to change that line of thinking and challenge such misconceptions.

“I feel like anyone who runs is a runner,” said Traudt.

Much of the goings-on in the Redhawk Run Club happen over a Signal group chat where more than 50 members share their goals, progress, successes, and the occasional meme. The chat is also used by members to coordinate and meet up for runs in the local area.

Being a member of this club is intentionally low commitment. There are virtually no expectations. It’s simply a resource that is available to be utilized however the individual sees fit. For some, the run club is not just to help their running, it’s a chance to find mentorship and make friends in the base community.

Airman 1st Class Brendan Reddy, a future fire fighter in the 142nd Civil Engineer Squadron, is a new member of the 142nd Wing, having enlisted in January 2026. He joined the run club to meet more people on base and keep up his running regimen.

Reddy said he’s still learning a lot about the Air Force and the 142nd Wing and finding mentors in the Redhawk Run Club has helped expand his knowledge and understanding as he prepares to depart for basic military training in July.

“I think I gained a lot of knowledge from people who have been in the Air Force for a while, and just gaining perspective,” said Reddy.

As for running, Reddy sees it as a mainstay in his future. He shared that he plans on making a career out of his military service and that he aspires to one day run the Boston Marathon.

Over his two-year running journey, Reddy says he’s gained a lot from the practice, including the improvement of his physical fitness.

“It’s taught me how to be resilient,” said Reddy. “To push through hard things and to know that I can do hard things.”

Some future goals Traudt has in mind for the Redhawk Run Club is to represent the 142nd Wing at different running events in the local community and organize more events on base to build a sense of community and pride.