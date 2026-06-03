Benjamin William Hastings and Aodhán King Announce Co-Headlining Happy To Be Here Tour

Happy to Be Here Tour 2026

Tickets On Sale Now

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two of modern worship music’s most distinctive voices, Aodhán King and Benjamin William Hastings, are joining forces for the Happy To Be Here Tour, a co-headlining run set to deliver an intimate and powerful live music experience across select cities this summer.

Known for their respective roles in Hillsong UNITED and Hillsong Young & Free, both artists have built influential solo careers defined by honest songwriting, emotional depth, and a commitment to faith-centered storytelling that resonates far beyond the church space.

The upcoming tour supports their collaborative project, Happy To Be Here, marking a new creative chapter for the two artists as they step into a shared space on stage. The shows will feature brand-new music alongside fan favorites that have shaped their individual careers, offering audiences a rare, up-close experience of vulnerability, joy, and communal worship.

“We’ve always loved creating together, so getting to come back and make this album felt really special,” said King. “Now being able to take these songs on the road together honestly just feels like the natural next step. We’re really excited to share these nights with people.”

“Honestly I can’t believe this is actually happening,” added Hastings. “We’ve dreamt about it for a long time but to finally see all these cities with dates beside them and to imagine all of you in the room, I already know it’s a God thing and it hasn’t even started yet."

Rather than a traditional tour format, the Happy To Be Here Tour is designed as a shared night of storytelling and song, reflecting the friendship and creative synergy between Hastings and King. Tickets are on sale now. For tickets and more information, visit tprlive.co.

TOUR DATES:

Thursday, July 30, 2026 – Cincinnati, OH – The Well Church

Friday, July 31, 2026 – Pickerington, OH – Life City Church

Saturday, August 1, 2026 – Fort Wayne, IN – Brookside Church

Sunday, August 2, 2026 – Palos Heights, IL – Moraine Valley Church

Tuesday, August 4, 2026 – Omaha, NE – King of Kings Church

Friday, August 7, 2026 – Aliso Viejo, CA – Coast Hills Church

Saturday, August 8, 2026 – San Diego, CA – College Ave Church

Sunday, August 9, 2026 – Mesa, AZ – Living Word Church

Monday, August 10, 2026 – Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theatre

Wednesday, August 12, 2026 – Elk Grove, CA – Creekside Christian Church

Thursday, August 13, 2026 – Grants Pass, OR – Edgewater Christian Fellowship

Friday, August 14, 2026 – Bend, OR – Journey Church

Saturday, August 15, 2026 – Twin Falls, ID – Lighthouse Church

Sunday, August 16, 2026 – Missoula, MT – Zootown Church

About Benjamin William Hastings:

Benjamin William Hastings is a Northern Irish singer-songwriter whose journey began in Belfast and expanded across Sydney, Australia, where he became closely connected with Hillsong UNITED. As a key collaborator, Hastings co-wrote some of the most influential worship songs of the last decade, including the globally acclaimed, Platinum-certified “So Will I (100 Billion X),” a top-five hit on Christian radio. A Grammy Award–winning songwriter and artist, Hastings earned his first Grammy nomination and win in 2026, marking a defining milestone in a career shaped by conviction, craft, and global reach. His songwriting catalog includes multiple songs that have reached #1 overall across all genres, including “Hard Fought Hallelujah” and “That’s Who I Praise,” as well as the widely beloved worship anthem “Gratitude.” His work has also been recorded by leading artists and collectives within the global worship movement. Altogether, his songs have contributed to more than 1.5 billion global streams. Now based in Nashville, Tennessee, Benjamin continues to establish himself as a compelling solo artist. He is a top-performing artist on AIR1, with songs such as “Feels Like a Blessing,” “That’s the Thing About Praise,” and “Know You Will.” His 2023 single “That’s the Thing About Praise” reached #11 on Christian Airplay, further solidifying his presence as both a songwriter and recording artist. Benjamin’s music is marked by lyrical honesty, spiritual depth, and a rare sense of humanity—songs that feel both intimate and expansive. His album Sold Out, Sincerely reflects that posture, offering a body of work that invites listeners into deeper reflection, worship, and connection with God.

About Aodhán King:

Aodhán King (pronounced Aiden) is a singer, songwriter, and worship leader from Sydney, Australia, now based in Los Angeles. He first rose to international attention as a member of the twice GRAMMY-nominated band Young & Free, which has over 1.2 billion streams in North America alone and eight #1 singles. Aodhán has collaborated with some of the biggest names in contemporary Christian and pop music, contributing to songs like Hillsong UNITED’s “Whole Heart (Hold Me Now)”, Hillsong Worship’s “Touch of Heaven”, Cody Carnes’ “Take You At Your Word”, Benjamin William Hastings’ “While I'm In The Wind” and “What a Friend”, Elevation Worship’s “Great Is”, and LANY’s “Alonica”. In October 2024, he released his debut solo record Beyond Us, followed in early 2025 by five additional tracks. He continued an active season of collaboration, writing and releasing music with close friends and artists including Bethel Music, Abbie Gamboa, Anna Golden, Joel Houston, and CXMXNS. In 2026, Aodhán stepped into a new chapter with the highly anticipated release of “Happy To Be Here”, a collaborative album with Benjamin William Hastings, arriving May 29. With a distinctive voice and a gift for crafting songs that connect deeply with listeners, Aodhán continues to push creative boundaries and create music that resonates both personally and globally.

About TPR.:

With over 75 years of combined experience in concert and event promotion, TPR. was formed in 2024 from the three leading faith-based promotion companies: Transparent Productions, Premier Productions, and Rush Concerts. Together, TPR. is the largest promoter in the genre, promoting first-class Christian and Gospel concerts, tours, and festivals across the U.S. in churches, theaters, arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums. TPR.’s roster also includes Anne Wilson, Brandon Lake, Cece Winans, Chris Tomlin, Dude Perfect, Elevation Worship, Forrest Frank, Gaither Vocal Band, Josiah Queen, KB, Lysa TerKeurst, MercyMe, Phil Wickham, Tauren Wells, We the Kingdom, and many more.

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