JCI Exhibition & Launch Redefines Fashion, Art, and Immersive Storytelling in Miami

Image Caption Guests gather at the JCI Exhibition & Launch in Coral Gables, an immersive fashion and visual storytelling experience founded by Creative Director Jennifer Ubebe. The evening merged cinematic photography, fashion, music, and experiential st

The JCI Exhibition & Launch gathered creatives, artists, and cultural tastemakers in Coral Gables

Our vision is centered on inspiring people and brands by merging and removing borders geographically, creatively, emotionally, and visually through storytelling and fashion — Jennifer Ubebe” — I want to create a space where people feel inspired

CORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 29, creatives, artists, tastemakers, and cultural figures gathered at a private country club in Coral Gables for the official launch of JCI, a multidisciplinary creative platform founded by Creative Director Jennifer Ubebe.

The JCI Exhibition & Launch introduced a new kind of immersive creative experience to Miami — one centered around cinematic storytelling, emotional expression, fashion, photography, and intentional world-building.

Designed as more than a traditional exhibition, the evening transformed the venue into an immersive visual environment where guests were invited into a carefully curated atmosphere exploring themes of femininity, spirituality, vulnerability, desire, rebirth, identity, and human connection through fashion-driven imagery and editorial storytelling.

The exhibition featured original photographic works created between Miami and Milan, including Midnight in Milan, Sacred Temptation, Barefoot Offering, and The Feminine Ritual. Through cinematic composition, emotional narratives, and high fashion styling by Jennifer Ubebe, the works reflected JCI’s commitment to creating experiences that merge fashion, art, and emotion into one cohesive visual language.

Throughout the evening, guests experienced a sensory environment intentionally crafted through music, visual aesthetics, scent, and movement. The room was scented by OlfaticAromas, adding an additional layer of immersion to the experience, while concierge transportation service was provided by Saint Luxury Group.

The evening also featured a live fashion activation showcasing contemporary styling and design, reinforcing JCI’s vision of creating experiences that exist at the intersection of fashion, editorial storytelling, culture, and experiential production.

Beyond immersive experiences, JCI was created to help elevate both brands and individuals through visionary creative direction, brand strategy, marketing, fashion styling, and visual storytelling. The platform works to help brands bring their identities to life through emotionally driven campaigns, curated creative experiences, and culturally aligned storytelling across Europe, the West, and Africa, while also empowering individuals through fashion styling and transformative fashion experiences designed to inspire confidence, creativity, and self-expression.

Founded by Jennifer Ubebe, JCI exists as a platform dedicated to creativity without borders — merging and removing barriers geographically, creatively, emotionally, and visually through fashion, culture, and immersive storytelling.

Speaking on the vision behind the platform, Jennifer Ubebe shared that JCI was founded to create spaces where people feel inspired to dream again, reconnect with creativity, and experience the power of meaningful human connection through fashion, art, and storytelling.

The evening was hosted by The Mr. Coleman and produced with support from Simi Visuals, OlfaticAromas, Saint Luxury Group, and creative collaborators who helped bring the experience to life.

JCI also announced its upcoming experience, Velvet Era, a large-scale immersive fashion and cultural event inspired by Renaissance aesthetics, artistic expression, and elevated storytelling. The experience aims to merge fashion, performance, art, and experiential production into a cinematic world celebrating creativity, beauty, and self-expression. Guests and supporters are encouraged to stay tuned for upcoming announcements surrounding the highly anticipated event.

As JCI continues to expand, the platform plans to further develop immersive exhibitions, editorials, fashion experiences, and international collaborations across fashion, art, and culture.

For more information, visit JCreativeIntl.com or follow JCI on Instagram @jcreative_intl

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