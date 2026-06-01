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SPIRIT AIRLINES AND AGI FACE FIRST ROUND OF LABOR CLASS ACTIONS AFTER SPIRIT'S COLLAPSE

A group of former Spirit Airlines employees has launched a proposed class action in the airline’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy case, accusing the carrier of abruptly terminating about 17,000 workers without the advance notice required under federal labor law.

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SPIRIT AIRLINES AND AGI FACE FIRST ROUND OF LABOR CLASS ACTIONS AFTER SPIRIT'S COLLAPSE

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