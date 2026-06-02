VERZA TV Launches 'The Vertical Tea,' a New Talk Show Covering the Explosive World of Microdramas

E! Entertainment Television Co-Founders Alan Mruvka & Larry Namer Launch "The Vertical Tea" Bringing Commentary, Reviews, & Industry Conversation to Microdramas

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VERZA TV , the next-generation mobile-first streaming platform redefining short-form entertainment, today announced the launch of "The Vertical Tea," a new original talk show dedicated entirely to the rapidly growing world of microdramas across all apps, available only on VERZA TV (verzatv.com).Created by E! Entertainment Co-Founders Alan Mruvka and Larry Namer, "The Vertical Tea" will provide viewers with commentary, reviews, industry insights, creator interviews, behind-the-scenes discussions, and conversations surrounding the latest trends shaping the microdrama industry.For Mruvka and Namer, the concept represents a return to familiar territory.In 1988, Alan Mruvka and Larry Namer launched Talk Soup (later on known as “The Soup”) on E! Entertainment Television, a groundbreaking television series that became one of the network's longest-running and most recognizable programs. The show helped define entertainment commentary television by reviewing and discussing programming from across the television landscape.Now, more than three decades later, Mruvka and Namer are bringing that same concept to the newest frontier of entertainment."When Larry and I created Talk Soup, television was becoming increasingly fragmented, and audiences wanted a place where they could discover, discuss, and engage with the content everyone was talking about," said Alan Mruvka, Founder and CEO of VERZA TV and Co-Founder of E! Entertainment Television. "Today we're seeing a similar transformation happen with microdramas. Thousands of new episodes are being produced every week, creators are building massive audiences, and an entirely new entertainment ecosystem is emerging. The Vertical Tea gives fans a place to stay connected to what's happening in the space."The launch comes as microdramas have rapidly evolved into one of the fastest-growing categories in digital entertainment, generating billions of views globally and attracting increasing attention from creators, studios, brands, and investors."The Vertical Tea" will feature:- Reviews and commentary on trending microdrama series- Interviews with creators, writers, producers, and actors- Industry news and developments- Behind-the-scenes access to productions- Discussions around emerging trends in short-form storytelling- Exclusive previews and recommendations for viewers"The microdrama industry is creating its own stars, franchises, and fan communities," said Larry Namer, Senior Advisor to VERZA TV and Co-Founder of E! Entertainment Television. "What Alan and I did with Talk Soup for television, we’re now doing again for the microdrama world. There's a real opportunity to create a central conversation around this rapidly growing category."As the first major talk show focused exclusively on microdramas, "The Vertical Tea" further expands VERZA TV's position as a leading destination for premium short-form entertainment and creator-driven storytelling.Episodes of "The Vertical Tea" will be available exclusively on VERZA TV, verzatv.com.About VERZA TVFounded by E! Entertainment Television founder Alan Mruvka, VERZA TV is a next-generation, mobile-first vertical streaming platform redefining how audiences discover and engage with premium short-form content. Launched with an unprecedented 80+ titles, VERZA TV is built for the way content is consumed today, delivering high-quality vertical microdramas and original programming designed specifically for mobile viewing. Positioned as the digital theatre for the next generation, VERZA TV combines premium storytelling with modern mobile technology, creating a platform where cinematic storytelling meets the convenience and accessibility of mobile streaming. In a first for the industry, VERZA TV is expanding beyond a traditional streaming platform into a creator-driven ecosystem, enabling content creators, microdrama creators, and podcasters to upload and monetize their content through a revenue-sharing model in a YouTube-like format where every creator can own their own pay-per-view channel on the VERZA TV platform. This evolution positions VERZA TV at the intersection of streaming, social engagement, and the creator economy, combining the accessibility of user-generated platforms with the premium standards of traditional studios. In another first for the industry, VERZA TV is now adding long-form feature films to its platform. Only on VERZA TV, viewers can now turn their phones horizontally to watch feature films made in the traditional landscape format, allowing independent filmmakers to also stream films on the platform, in the same pay-per-view model. verzatv.com verzatv.io filmologylabs.comCONTACTSVERZA TV Founder and CEO Alan Mruvka is available for interviews or comments on request.

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