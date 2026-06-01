Idaho National Guard, Idaho Department of Lands train to prepare for fire season

Idaho National Guard aviation crews conducted water bucket training alongside Idaho Department of Lands personnel May 19 and 20 in preparation for the 2026 fire season. The IDL experts employed reflective panels to simulate active fires and communicated with Army National Guard pilots to maximize the efficiency of each 530-gallon bucket of water dropped.

Adjutant General of Idaho Maj. Gen. Tim Donnellan flew on a UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter during the May 19 training event to observe and learn more about the mission while the crew conducted the water bucket training.

“Wildfire response demands teamwork, preparation and trust,” said Donnellan. “I’m proud of the professionalism our Soldiers and crews demonstrate while training with our state partners to ensure we are ready when called upon by the governor to protect lives, property and critical resources across Idaho.”

In addition to the fleet of Black Hawks and crews standing by to support seasonal wildland firefighting efforts, Orchard Fire and Emergency Services is providing initial and refresher Wildland Firefighter 2 training to Idaho National Guard members. To date, more than 250 Idaho Guardsmen have completed the qualification course. This certification ensures Guardsmen are ready to work fire lines in support ground operations.

The IDL and Idaho Military Division cooperation is facilitated by a Reciprocal Fire Protection Agreement, which allows the IDL to initiate a request for assistance when its own resources become strained.

“Wildfire response is a team effort, and aggressive attack is critical,” said Dustin Miller, Director of the Idaho Department of Lands. “Through our partnership with the Idaho Army National Guard, we’re building the readiness, coordination and capability needed to protect Idahoans when every second counts.”