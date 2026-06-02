Margaret's the Couture Cleaner Since 1953 The legendary Marilyn Monroe "The Misfits" production artifact and personal wardrobe items, beautifully displayed within the custom-engineered archival vitrine at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Photo Credit @marilynmonroecollection Margaret's The Couture Cleaner Collaborates with Julien's Auctions to Restore Iconic Marilyn Monroe Dress Legendary Jean Louis cocktail dress from "The Misfits" receives expert conservation treatment before $65,000 auction sale

Master conservators stabilize legendary Hollywood wardrobe to preserve structural integrity for global centennial display at the Academy Museum.

Preserving a piece of Hollywood history of this magnitude is an extraordinary honor and an immense technical responsibility for our conservation team at Margaret’s."” — Chuck Horst, President, Margaret's the Couture Cleaner

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEW YORK, NY, -- Margaret’s the Couture Cleaner, the nation's leading authority in garment restoration, announces the successful conservation of a historic Jean Louis cocktail dress worn by Marilyn Monroe. The restored artifact is now on display at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles as a centerpiece of Monroe’s centennial celebration.

The decades-old garment needed specialized, gentle treatment to stop material decay and improve stability for display. Using eco-friendly cleaning and expert hand conservation, Margaret’s team reversed years of oxidation and stress without changing the dress’s original drape or material, as designed by Jean Louis.

"Preserving Hollywood history is an honor and technical challenge," said Chuck Horst, President, Margaret's the Couture Cleaner. "Garments from this time are prone to fiber breakdown and color shifts. Our team took an art conservation approach, maintaining Monroe’s iconic look for future generations."

The comprehensive preservation process and historical context surrounding the project have been prominently featured in leading industry and luxury publications. Art historians, curators, and collectors can explore the technical nuances of the restoration through detailed coverage published by Private Air Magazine (https://www.private-air-mag.com/artsandcollectibles/marilyn-monroe-jean-louis-cocktail-dress), the dedicated editorial feature on elite textile stewardship, and in The Magazine Antiques (https://mailchi.mp/themagazineantiques/we-13893839?e=867b3ea210).

The exhibition, sponsored by cultural leaders such as Chanel and Bloomberg Philanthropies, reflects growing interest in treating film wardrobe as fine art. Margaret’s serves institutions and collectors nationwide, leading the way in archival protocols for preserving historic costumes.

About Margaret’s the Couture Cleaner: As America's highest-ranked garment care specialist, Margaret’s delivers museum-level textile restoration, bridal gown preservation, and advanced dry cleaning services to luxury clients and institutions nationwide. Renowned for proprietary stain removal, expert craftsmanship, and a comprehensive delivery network, Margaret’s treats fashion with the care of fine art conservation. For information on institutional partnerships or care, please visit www.margarets.com.

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