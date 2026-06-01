Digital Waste Management Solution Market on Track to Hit $10.12 Billion by 2034

Precedence Research puts the global digital waste management solution market at $2.97 billion in 2024 and $10.12 billion by 2034, with a 13.04% CAGR.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The digital waste management solution market is set to grow from $2.97 billion in 2024 to $10.12 billion by 2034, according to Precedence Research . The math works out to a 13.04% compound annual growth rate from 2025 through 2034, with the waste management market already at $3.36 billion this year.North America held 38% of global share in 2024. Precedence credits the lead to mature cloud infrastructure, smart city spending, and government funding pointed at cleaner waste programs. Asia Pacific should see the fastest growth over the next decade, mainly due to urbanization in China and India.Hardware was the largest piece by component last year. Software and services will grow fastest. Vendors active in this category include Routeware , one of the top digital waste management software platforms for private haulers and municipalities. Waste organizations running on stronger digital systems should have an easier time managing routes and staying ahead of the next compliance deadline as the market grows.Buyers want route optimization, real-time tracking, smart sensors and camera integrations, and IoT-connected equipment instead of phone trees and paper manifests, which most operators have wanted to retire for years. Smart cities are also flagged as the fastest-growing application segment, which lines up with what most municipal RFPs have been asking for lately. The haulers who optimized their routing and reporting this year are the ones planning to be a part of this increasing market.

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