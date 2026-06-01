Items signed by Ayn Rand, Vladimir Lenin, MLK, JFK, many others are in University Archives' June 17 online-only auction

Ayn Rand autograph manuscript, an original leaf, page 409, from her book, Atlas Shrugged. The heavily edited manuscript features 80 words in Rand’s hand. Estimate: $40,000-$50,000 Abraham Lincoln autograph letter signed, written in Springfield, Illinois on February 16, 1842, one of the earliest Lincoln letters ever offered at auction. Estimate: $18,000-$25,000 Vladimir Lenin signed document, in his role as Chairman of the Defense Council, written at the Kremlin in Moscow, Soviet Russia, on June 20, 1919, directing Crimean foodstuffs to northern Russia. Estimate: $20,000-$30,000 Limited edition first offprint of Nature (Vol. 171) from 1953, signed by DNA co-discoverer Francis Crick and other molecular biologists involved in mapping DNA, featuring a diagram of the double helix. Estimate: $25,000-$30,000 There are six meteorite lots in the June sale, including Lot 189, a highly collectible Laâyoune 002 lunar meteorite weighing in at approximately 176g. Estimate: $10,000-$15,000

The auction offers buying opportunities to collectors and institutions alike. Items range from 30-plus lots of Abraham Lincoln material to six meteorite lots

The June 17 auction offers tremendous buying opportunities to collectors and institutions alike. Don’t forget to check out U.S. Presidents, Early America, Science, Space/Aviation, Literature, and Art.” — John Reznikoff

WILTON, CT, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A signed leaf page by Russian-American writer and philosopher Ayn Rand from her manuscript for Atlas Shrugged; a limited edition first offprint of Nature (Vol. 171) from 1953 signed by DNA co-discoverer Francis Crick ; and a 1919 document written and signed at the Kremlin by Vladimir Lenin are a few highlight lots in University Archives’ online-only Rare Autographs, Manuscripts, Books & Photographs auction scheduled for Wednesday, June 17th.The auction, starting promptly at 10am Eastern Time, is filled with items in many categories. The catalog in its entirety – all 428 lots – is up for viewing and bidding now on the University Archives website, www.UniversityArchives.com , plus the popular platforms Invaluable.com, Auctionzip.com and LiveAuctioneers.com. Telephone and absentee bids will also be accepted.“The June auction offers tremendous buying opportunities to collectors and institutions alike,” said John Reznikoff, the president and owner of University Archives. “Items include a significant subsection, thirty-plus lots, of Abraham Lincoln material, ranging from manuscripts, signed letters and documents; Lincoln photography and works on paper; Lincoln hair and assassination relics; and autographed material from Mary Todd Lincoln and John Wilkes Booth.”Reznikoff added, “The sale will also feature Part IV of the Yousuf & Estrellita Karsh Estate, including signed artwork and books presented to and retained in the personal collection of celebrity photographer Yousuf Karsh. Don’t forget to check out U.S. Presidents, Early America, Science, Space/Aviation, Literature, and Art. There’s something for everyone in this auction.”The Ayn Rand autograph manuscript is an original leaf, page 409, from her seminal work, Atlas Shrugged. The heavily edited manuscript features 80 words in Rand’s hand and describes Dagny Taggart watching John Galt’s plane take off from Galt’s Gutch in Part III, Chapter II, The Utopia of Greed. The page was saved by Rand’s assistant, Barbara Brandon. Estimate: $40,000-$50,000The first offprint of Nature, Vol. 171, from 1953, signed by Francis Crick and other molecular biologists involved in discovering and mapping DNA, features three scientific papers, including Crick’s co-written “A Structure for Deoxyribose Nucleic Acid,” the first public announcement of a DNA model, which includes a diagram of the famous double helix. Estimate: $25,000-$30,000The Vladimir Lenin signed document, in his role as Chairman of the Defense Council, was written at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on June 20, 1919. Co-signed by Alexander Tsyurupa, the People’s Commissar for Food Supplies, the document directed local authorities in Crimea to redirect cheese and canned fruits to sick children in northern Russia. Estimate: $20,000-$30,000A J.R.R. Tolkien autograph letter was signed, dated November 17, 1957 and addressed to a California medical student and Lord of the Rings superfan. In it, Tolkien denies that there is any underlying symbolism in his trilogy, especially of any political nature, but he admits that Middle-Earth races exhibit traits characteristic of their respective peoples, notably “folly and wickedness among the ‘Kings of Men.’” Estimate: $30,000-$40,000A Bruce Lee 3-page autograph letter signed, dated circa August 1964, is addressed to Bill Evans of Black Belt Magazine and discusses the symbolism of the yin and yang seal of Bruce Lee’s martial arts school, the Jun Gang Fu Institute. Lee pens a black and white yin and yang sketch on the first page, explaining it represents complementary halves of a whole, much like the martial artist and his opponent. Estimate: $25,000-$35,000An Abraham Lincoln autograph letter signed, written in Springfield, Illinois on February 16, 1842, is addressed to fellow attorney Garland Shelledy, advising him how to present bankruptcy cases in federal court. It’s one of the earliest Lincoln letters ever offered at auction; only two of comparably early date have been sold, both for more than $50,000. Estimate: $18,000-$25,000A two-page John Wilkes Booth autograph letter, signed, dated April 4, 1864, during a period when an increasingly radicalized Booth began to crystallize plans to kidnap Lincoln, is addressed to an unmarried female admirer, from the St. Charles Theatre in New Orleans, where the future assassin was performing Shakespearean tragedies and melodramas. Estimate: $15,000-$20,000A Jack Kerouac autograph letter signed with outstanding travel and literary content, written in Marin County, California on August 16, 1947, is addressed to lifelong friend Edward White, Jr. In it, the Beat Generation author mentions several real-life inspirations for memorable characters in his three books On the Road, Visions of Cody, and Book of Cody. Estimate: $13,000-$18,000There are six meteorite lots in the June sale, representing lunar and iron meteorites ranging in size from about 80-800 grams. Present are examples of Borzya Pallasite, Muonionalusta, Aletai, Agoudal, Gadamis, and Lot 189, a highly collectible Laâyoune 002 lunar meteorite weighing in at approximately 176g. Most come with Space Collective COAs. Estimate: $10,000-$15,000A Martin Luther King, Jr. typed letter signed dated April 27, 1964, is addressed to a fellow minister, Reverend Clifton M. Weihe, who had sent King an “Easter Day” message advocating for Negro groups to support the rights of Native Americans. In his response, King heartily agreed that Blacks and Native Americans faced similar racial discrimination and should support each other’s causes. Estimate: $10,000-$15,000Lot 49 is a full-color John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson photograph, showing the President and Vice President striding down the White House South Lawn driveway on August 31, 1963, signed by both men and presented to Cecil B. Stoughton, the official White House photographer. Dual JFK and LBJ signed photos are exceedingly rare, and this one dates just three months before the assassination. Estimate: $8,000-$12,000An Underwood & Underwood photograph of Albert Einstein was signed by him circa April 1921 and presented to J. Miman, an employee of the prominent Japanese manufacturer Okura & Co., which provided munitions to Imperial Japan. Ironically, Albert Einstein’s Theory of Relativity led to atomic bomb development, which in turn led to the end of the war and the dismantling of the Japanese military infrastructure, which J. Miman was a part of. Estimate: $8,000-$12,000Here is a link to the catalog on the University Archives website: https://www.universityarchives.com/auction-catalog/june-2026-live-auction_MLTIFON580 University Archives has become world-renowned as a go-to source for rare items of this kind. It is actively seeking quality material for future auctions, presenting a rare opportunity for sellers. Anyone who has a single item or a collection that may be a fit for a future University Archives auction may call John Reznikoff at 203-454-0111; or email him at john@universityarchives.com.University Archives was founded in 1979, as a division of University Stamp Company, by John Reznikoff, who started collecting stamps and coins in 1968, while in the third grade. Industry-wide, Reznikoff is considered the leading authenticity expert for manuscripts and documents. He consults with law enforcement, dealers, auction houses and both major authentication companies.University Archives is located at 88 Danbury Road (Suite #2A) in Wilton, Conn. To learn more about University Archives and the online-only Rare Autographs, Manuscripts, Books & Photographs auction scheduled for Wednesday, June 17th, visit www.UniversityArchives.com # # # #

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