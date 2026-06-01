NCCON 2026 to Convene Nation's Leading Public Safety UAS Professionals at NC State's James B. Hunt Jr. Library

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Join top public safety drone leaders, see cutting‑edge UAS tech in action, and bring proven best practices back to your organization

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Registration is open for NCCON 2026, one of the nation's premier Public Safety UAS conferences, taking place June 9-10 at the James B. Hunt Jr. Libraryon the campus of North Carolina State University. This nationally recognized event will bring together public safety leaders, government agencies, military representatives, academic partners, and industry innovators for two days of high-impact programming focused on the future of unmanned and advanced aviation technologies.Hosted in association with DRONRESPONDERS and its parent nonprofit organization, the Airborne International Response Team ( AIRT ), NCCON reflects a national standard of excellence in public safety drone operations, training, and coordination. DRONERESPONDERS is the world's leading nonprofit program advancing public safety UAS, cUAS, and Advanced AirMobility, while AIRT is the official home of the DRONERESPONDERS program.Set within the James B. Hunt Jr. Library at North Carolina State University, NCCON offers a modern and inspiring environment for collaboration, innovation, and operational advancement in public safety aviation. Attendees will gain access to expert-led sessions, real-world operational case studies, live technology demonstrations, and peer collaboration centered on UAS, counter-UAS, UTM, and emerging aviation solutions.A featured session from North Carolina Emergency Management, "The Future of Public SafetyUAS in North Carolina," will provide updates on how UAS is supporting urban, swiftwater, mountain, and wilderness search and rescue missions, while also exploring partnerships, training standards, operational considerations, and future roadmap priorities. Charles Laird, Technology Specialist with North Carolina's FirstTech Program, will present"TAK 101" and "Why TAK and Drones," offering practical insight into how Team Awareness Kit supports situational awareness, coordination, accountability, and responder safety.The conference will also feature a counter-UAS panel with representatives from the Winston-Salem Police Department and Wake County Emergency Management, focusing on real-world applications for critical infrastructure protection, tactical operations, and incident response.The discussion will address both successes and challenges, including regulatory hurdles, integration issues, false positives, and the need for stronger coordination among cUAS partners.General Admission is limited to public safety, military, Departments of Transportation, other government personnel, and recognized volunteer public safety organizations. Early registration is strongly encouraged due to limited capacity and strong interest.About DRONERESPONDERSDRONERESPONDERS is the world's leading nonprofit program supporting public safetyagencies and emergency services organizations using unmanned aircraft systems, counter-UAS, and advanced aviation technologies for life-safety missions. The program provides training, data-driven insights, operational best practices, and collaboration opportunities for first responders implementing drone technology in emergency response, law enforcement, fire service, search and rescue, and disaster operations.About AIRTAIRT, the Airborne International Response Team, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizationadvancing Drones For Goodand AAM For Goodfor public safety, emergency response,humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. AIRT is the parent nonprofit organization andofficial home of DRONERESPONDERS.North Carolina Media ContactsNCGRU Co-Chairterry.smith@droneresponders.orgJustine HollingsheadNCGRU Co-Chairjustine.hollingshead@droneresponders.orgNational DroneResponders / AIRT Media ContactAngela Costello

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