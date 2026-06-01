Falcon Rappaport & Berkman Founding Partner Jeffrey Berkman Joins Board of the World Law Foundation

Jeffrey W. Berkman, FRB Founding Partner

I am honored to join the World Law Foundation's Board and contribute to its vital mission of advancing the rule of law worldwide.” — Jeffrey W. Berkman, FRB Founding Partner

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Falcon Rappaport & Berkman is proud to announce that Founding Partner Jeffrey W. Berkman has joined the Board of the World Law Foundation, a Madrid-based nonprofit dedicated to promoting the rule of law as a guarantor of freedom and peace worldwide. Established in 2019 following the Madrid Declaration, the World Law Foundation serves as the executive arm of the World Jurist Association (WJA), an international organization founded in 1963 to advance the rule of law, legal excellence, and justice globally.The WJA brings together legal professionals from over 140 countries and organizes major international events, including the World Law Congress. It also honors outstanding contributions to law, human rights, and democracy through awards such as the World Peace & Liberty Award, with recipients including personalities like Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Nelson Mandela, King Felipe VI, and Sonia Sotomayor.In coordination with the World Jurist Association, the Foundation organizes the biennial World Law Congress and oversees distinguished recognitions such as the World Peace & Liberty Award and the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Medals of Honor."I am honored to join the World Law Foundation's Board and contribute to its vital mission of advancing the rule of law worldwide,” Berkman said. “Throughout my career of counseling businesses and entrepreneurs on cross-border transactions and emerging technology issues, I understand the critical importance of a stable, predictable legal framework, and I look forward to working alongside distinguished colleagues who share a commitment to preserving and strengthening these principles around the world.”Jeff’s appointment reflects his decades of experience advising entrepreneurs, companies, investors, family offices, and not-for-profit organizations on corporate and securities matters. For more than thirty-five years, he has counseled clients on mergers and acquisitions, corporate structuring, domestic and cross-border transactions, intellectual property and licensing, secured financing, joint ventures, fund structuring, private placements, commercial transactions, emerging technology issues, and other business law matters. Before co-founding Falcon Rappaport & Berkman, Jeff served as General Counsel of an international venture capital firm with operations in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. He has also served as a director of public and private companies and was a judicial law clerk for Judge Rodger Miner of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.In addition to his legal practice, Jeff is an adjunct professor at Hofstra Law School, serves on the Advisory Board of the Center of Excellence in Wireless and Information Technology at Stony Brook University, and is the author of Due Diligence and the Business Transaction: Getting the Deal Done.World Law Foundation website: https://worldjurist.org/about-us-wlf/ Falcon Rappaport & Berkman (or "FRB") is a full-service business law firm proudly advising clients seeking solutions to their most complex matters. FRB differentiates itself by combining a depth and variety of skills unmatched by typical advisors with a firm-wide commitment to excellent service. The firm partners with clients, offering access to thought leaders across numerous areas of professional practice to help them develop and achieve their legal, business, and personal objectives.For more information or inquiries, please contact Abby Winckler at pr@frblaw.com.

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