Malnar Injury Law Marks a Decade of Serving Colorado Springs

“Stubborn Attorney"Ryan Malnar and his firm thank the community after ten years of focused personal injury advocacy and repeated Best of the Springs recognition

Ten years is a milestone that belongs to our clients and community. Thank you for trusting us in your hardest moments. We'll keep being stubborn for the people we represent” — Ryan Malnar

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Malnar Injury Law , the Colorado Springs personal injury firm known to the community as the “Stubborn Attorney,” is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year. Over the past decade, founder Ryan Malnar and his team have built the firm around a single mission: representing injured people in Colorado Springs and the surrounding region with focus, persistence, and a deep commitment to the clients who placed their trust in the firm.From 2021 through 2025, Malnar Injury Law and Ryan Malnar received more combined yearly recognitions in the Best of the Springs rankings published by The Gazette than any other Colorado Springs law firm exclusively focused on third-party personal injury litigation involving car accidents, slip-and-fall injuries, and medical malpractice claims. The distinction reflects the firm’s continued visibility and recognition within the Colorado Springs community across multiple consecutive years.Over the past decade, the firm has handled more than 700 personal injury cases and recovered more than $30 million for its clients in car accident in Colorado Springs, , medical malpractice, and slip-and-fall matters.A focused practice in an industry of generalistsUnlike many firms that divide their practice among multiple areas of law such as estate planning, business law, criminal defense, workers’ compensation, or cannabis-related matters, Malnar Injury Law maintains an exclusive focus on third-party injury cases. That concentrated approach allows the firm to dedicate its full attention to the complexities of serious injury litigation, including insurance disputes, liability analysis, medical damages, and trial preparation.In an industry where many firms operate as general practices, exclusive focus on a single area of law is relatively uncommon and often results in deeper experience handling the recurring legal and insurance issues that arise in motor vehicle collision and catastrophic injury claims.About the Best of the Springs recognitionFounded in 1873, The Gazette is Colorado Springs’ longstanding daily newspaper and one of the region’s most established media organizations. A Pulitzer Prize-winning publication, The Gazette’s annual Best of the Springs competition recognizes businesses, professionals, and organizations selected through community voting across a broad range of industries and services. Recognition in the publication’s rankings reflects strong local visibility, community support, and sustained public recognition within the Colorado Springs market.As the firm enters its second decade, Malnar Injury Law remains committed to the same approach that has defined its first ten years: standing up for injured Coloradans and refusing to back down.About Malnar Injury LawMalnar Injury Law, known throughout the region as the “Stubborn Attorney,” is a Colorado Springs personal injury firm led by founder Ryan Malnar. The firm focuses exclusively on third-party personal injury litigation, including car accident lawyer in Colorado Springs , slip-and-fall injuries, and medical malpractice claims, serving Colorado Springs and surrounding communities. To learn more, visit stubbornattorney.com.Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. The amounts recovered and the number of cases handled reflect past matters and are not a prediction or guarantee of the results in any future case. Every case is different, and outcomes depend on the specific facts and circumstances involved. This release is for informational purposes and does not constitute legal advice.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.