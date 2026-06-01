Craft Body Scan Launches National Men’s Health Month Campaign

National Men’s Health Month Campaign from Craft Body Scan

$149 Couples Heart & Lung Scan Initiative Encourages Men to Stop Guessing and Start Knowing

We want this campaign to resonate beyond statistics. This is ultimately about being there longer for the people who count on you.” — Trey Marler, CEO, Craft Body Scan

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Craft Body Scan , a leader in preventive imaging and early detection, today announced its Men’s Health Month campaign , running throughout June 2026 across all clinic locations nationwide. The initiative is designed to encourage men to take a more proactive approach to their health by offering a Couples Heart & Lung Scan for $149, a savings of more than $2,500 off standard pricing, while helping raise awareness around the growing issue of men delaying preventive healthcare and routine screenings.The campaign comes at a critical time for men’s health in America. According to the American Heart Association, 53.7 percent of men age 20 and older are currently living with some form of cardiovascular disease, while nearly 66 million men have high blood pressure. Heart disease remains the leading cause of death among men in the United States, and lung cancer continues to be one of the deadliest forms of cancer nationwide. At the same time, research consistently shows men are significantly less likely than women to seek preventive medical care or routine screenings.A recent Cleveland Clinic national survey found that 72 percent of men would rather complete household chores, including cleaning bathrooms or mowing the lawn, than visit a doctor. Another survey found that 44 percent of men do not receive an annual physical. Studies also continue to show men are more likely to delay medical care until symptoms worsen or become difficult to ignore.“Too many men operate under the medical strategy of ‘probably fine,’” said Trey Marler, CEO of Craft Body Scan. “Men will spend hours researching the perfect grill, truck accessory, or lawn equipment, but continue putting off important conversations about their health. This campaign uses a little humor because the behavior is familiar to almost every family, but the message underneath is serious. The people who depend on you also depend on you taking care of yourself.”The “Don’t Just Hope. Know.” campaign encourages men to rethink the tendency to avoid checkups, screenings, and preventive care, while making it easier to take action alongside a spouse or partner. Couples attend together, creating a shared moment of accountability and clarity around their health.Each person receives an individual low-dose, non-invasive CT scan of the heart and lungs, with physician-reviewed results typically delivered within 7 to 10 business days. The scan evaluates coronary artery plaque buildup, lung nodules and tumors, aneurysms, and other potentially serious conditions before symptoms appear and while intervention opportunities are often greatest. No referral, needles, contrast dye, or lengthy wait times are required.“Many of the most serious diseases affecting men develop quietly for years before symptoms appear,” said Dr. Steven Nussbaum, D.O., Chief Medical Officer of Craft Body Scan. “Heart disease, lung disease, and other chronic conditions are often far more treatable when identified early. Preventive imaging gives patients and providers the opportunity to act sooner, before small problems become much larger ones. Early detection can change outcomes, but only if people are willing to look.”The campaign also highlights the broader impact preventive care has on families and loved ones. According to the CDC, an estimated 80 percent of premature heart disease and stroke cases are preventable through earlier intervention, lifestyle awareness, and proactive healthcare decisions.“We want this campaign to resonate beyond statistics,” added Marler. “This is ultimately about being there longer for the people who count on you. For your spouse. Your kids. Your family. Knowing what is happening inside your body is not weakness. It is responsibility.”Campaign Highlights:- Accessible Preventive Screening: Couples Heart & Lung Scan available for $149 throughout June 2026, representing more than $2,500 in savings off standard pricing- Advanced Early Detection: Low-dose CT imaging focused on identifying coronary artery plaque, lung nodules, aneurysms, and other serious conditions before symptoms appear- Designed for Couples: Encourages spouses and partners to attend together while each receiving individual physician-reviewed reports- Fast and Non-Invasive: No referral, no contrast dye, no needles, and completed in minutes- Nationwide Availability: Campaign available across all Craft Body Scan locations, including Scottsdale, Arizona; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tampa, Florida; Nashville, Tennessee; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; and Austin, Texas- Donate: Individuals who wish to support the American Heart Association independently can donate at www.heart.org/donate About Craft Body ScanCraft Body Scan is a leader in preventive health screenings, offering advanced, non-invasive imaging technologies to detect potential health issues before they become life-threatening. Committed to making health care more accessible and less intimidating, Craft Body Scan empowers individuals to take proactive steps toward a healthier future.

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