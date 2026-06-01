Roadway Moving Expands to Denver with New Regional Hub to Support Growing Colorado Moving and Relocation Demand

Roadway Moving Expands to Denver

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roadway Moving , a national moving, storage, relocation, packing, and logistics company serving residential, commercial, interstate, and international customers across the U.S., today announced the expansion of its operations into Denver with the opening of a new regional hub designed to support growing customer demand throughout Colorado.The expansion marks another milestone in Roadway Moving’s continued national growth strategy and growing operational presence across major U.S. markets. Denver has emerged as one of the company’s fastest-growing markets as more customers relocate to and from Colorado for lifestyle, business, and long-term housing opportunities.The new Denver facility will support local moving, interstate relocation, commercial moving, professional packing, storage, white-glove transportation, and logistics services for residential and business customers throughout the region.“We’ve seen significant demand from customers moving to, from, and within Colorado, and expanding our presence in Denver was a natural next step for us,” said Ross Sapir, Founder & CEO of Roadway Moving. “We never want to miss our customers where they are, and establishing a stronger operational footprint in Denver allows us to better support that demand while bringing the elevated service experience and operational expertise Roadway is known for to the market.”Founded in New York City in 2008, Roadway Moving has built its reputation on delivering premium moving and storage experiences with a hospitality-first approach. The company operates across major U.S. markets including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Dallas, Atlanta, Seattle, and Denver as part of its rapidly expanding national footprint.The Denver expansion comes alongside Roadway Moving’s recent nationwide fleet investment, which added 85 new vehicles to the company’s operations, including new moving trucks, Volvo VNL 860 long-haul tractors, long-haul moving trailers, and specialized climate-controlled trailers for its fine art division, helping strengthen route coverage, operational efficiency, and on-time pickup and delivery performance across the country. The investment strengthens the company’s ability to support growing demand across key U.S. markets while improving delivery coordination, scheduling reliability, and on-time moving services for customers in Denver and throughout Colorado. Customers benefit from localized operational support backed by Roadway Moving’s nationwide infrastructure, trained moving crews, centralized dispatch operations, and technology-enabled logistics network.“Denver is an exciting market for Roadway and a natural fit for our continued growth,” said Steve Dary, Denver Branch Manager at Roadway Moving. “As more people and businesses relocate to Colorado, we're investing in the people, equipment, and infrastructure needed to support them. By combining local market expertise with the resources of a national moving company, we're able to deliver the reliability, professionalism, and customer experience Roadway is known for.”Roadway Moving provides residential moving, long-distance moving, interstate relocation, office relocation, commercial moving, international moving, professional packing services, custom crating, white-glove transportation, and climate-controlled storage solutions for customers nationwide.About Roadway MovingFounded in 2008 by Ross Sapir, Roadway Moving has grown from a New York City startup into a national moving and storage provider and the Official Moving Partner of the New York Yankees. The company completes more than 30,000 moves annually, operates a fleet of nearly 300 trucks and tractors following its latest expansion, and employs more than 700 people nationwide. Roadway Moving is fully licensed, bonded, and insured with active federal and state authority for local, interstate, and international relocations.Roadway Moving maintains:• 99.3% on-time pickup and delivery rate• 94.6 Net Promoter Score (NPS)• 93 Employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS)• 2.5% claims ratioHeadquartered in New York City, Roadway Moving operates company-managed facilities across major U.S. markets, including Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta, Denver, and Seattle.The company provides residential, commercial, and international relocation services, including professional packing, custom crating, and white-glove handling for high-value items. Roadway Moving operates more than 400,000 square feet of warehouse space, including climate-controlled storage in New York.Roadway Moving maintains a 4.9 out of 5 star average rating across Google, Yelp, and Angi, and holds an A+ rating and is an Accredited Business with the Better Business Bureau.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.