Senator Anna Caballero Could Make California History as First Latina in Statewide Office if Elected Treasurer

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As California voters are casting their ballots leading up to tomorrow’s June 2 Primary Election, supporters of State Senator Anna Caballero are highlighting the historic significance of her candidacy for State Treasurer.If elected, Caballero would become the first Latina ever elected to statewide office in California history.The daughter of a working-class family of copper miners, Caballero has spent more than three decades fighting for working families and creating opportunities for communities that too often have been left behind. She was the first woman elected Mayor of Salinas and the first Latina to represent her Assembly and Senate districts.“California’s strength comes from the diversity of its people and the belief that every child should be able to see themselves in positions of leadership,” said Senator Caballero. “I am proud of where I come from and grateful for the opportunity to serve. My campaign for State Treasurer is about making sure every Californian has a voice, every taxpayer dollar is respected, and every family has the opportunity to succeed.”Caballero is the only candidate in the race who has proposed a plan to stop California taxpayer dollars from being used to support ICE operations. She has also pledged to bring greater transparency, accountability, and fiscal responsibility to the Treasurer’s Office.Over the course of her career, Caballero has served as Mayor of Salinas, a Cabinet Secretary under Governor Jerry Brown, State Assemblymember, and State Senator. Throughout her public service, she has focused on expanding economic opportunity, supporting working families, improving infrastructure, and ensuring government works for everyday Californians.More information is available on her website: https://www.annaforcalifornia.com Caballero’s campaign is endorsed by leaders across California who believe in experience, integrity, and results, including Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, Senate President pro Tempore Monique Limón, the California Latino Legislative Caucus, Latinas Lead California, California Conference of Carpenters, International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, California State Association of Electrical Workers, Plumbers, Pipefitters, Pipeliners and HVACR Technicians UA Local 246, the California Democratic Legislative Women’s Caucus, and a broad coalition of Congressional, legislative, and local leaders from all over the state, as well as Democratic clubs and labor organizations, and everyday Californians.###

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