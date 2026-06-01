Heron Bay Capital Management, LLC Named to PSN Top Guns List of Best-Performing Strategies for Q1 2026

Heron Bay named to the prestigious PSN Top Guns List of best-performing separate account strategies.

We are deeply grateful to the clients who continue to place their trust in us, and that trust motivates us every day to deliver long-term results.” — Chet Rastogi

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heron Bay Capital Management, LLC ("HBCM") announced today it has been named to the prestigious PSN Top Guns List of best-performing separate account strategies for Q1 2026. The highly anticipated list, published by Zephyr, is one of the most important references for investors and asset managers to compare performance across peer groups. PSN utilizes a combination of proprietary performance screens to award strategies in over 75 universes based on continued performance over time.HBCM's Large Cap Select strategy, which is a concentrated domestic equity strategy, earned Top Guns honors for the strategy's 3 Year results relative to the Large Cap Value and US Value Universes. This award indicates the strategy delivered one of the top ten returns over the respective three-year period among managers with comparable strategies and marks the sixth consecutive quarter for which this strategy was recognized."At Heron Bay, our investment philosophy is grounded in a disciplined approach to acquiring high-quality companies at attractive valuations. The Large Cap Select strategy is intentionally designed to avoid short-term fads and momentum-driven stocks, instead favoring businesses with enduring fundamentals. Earning the PSN Top Gun ranking in today's momentum-driven market underscores the strength and consistency of this approach. We believe the true value of our strategies becomes most evident during market downturns, when discipline matters most. We are deeply grateful to the clients who continue to place their trust in us, and that trust motivates us every day to deliver long-term results." said Chet Rastogi, Portfolio Manager and Partner of HBCM.The complete list of PSN Top Guns and an overview of the methodology can be located at https://psn.fi.informais.com/PSNTopGuns/topguns_zephyr.asp About Heron Bay Capital ManagementHeron Bay Capital Management is an independent, employee-owned investment management firm. Heron Bay Capital Management develops and manages institutional-style investment portfolios using a proprietary blend of quantitative and qualitative tools that focus on risk management, quality, valuation, and sentiment. Heron Bay’s portfolios are characterized by high conviction, high active share, and low turnover. Heron Bay Capital Management serves institutional investors, family offices, other registered investment advisors and high-net-worth individuals.For more information about HBCM, visit www.heronbaycap.com About PSNFor nearly four decades, PSN has been a top resource for investment professionals. Asset managers rely on Zephyr's PSN to effectively reach institutional and retail investors. Over 2,800 firms, 285 universes, and more than 21,000 products comprise the PSN SMA database showing asset breakdowns, compliance, key personnel, ownership diversity, ESG, business objectives and strategy, style, fees, GIC sectors, fixed income ranges and full holdings. Unique to PSN is its robust historical database of nearly 40 Years of Data, including Net and Gross-of-Fee Returns.PSN Mid-Year Outlook provides insight and trends about the SMA industry. You can view them online here.

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