ServeRetail Philippines Retail Call Center Serving US and Australian Retail Brands Across Key Verticals

ServeRetail

ServeRetail, a retail call center and ecommerce customer service outsourcing operations in the Philippines, serves US and Australian brands across key verticals

Retail brands in the US and Australia deserve a retail CX partner that understands their customers, their channels, and their operational rhythms.” — Keir Lovell, Global Head – ServeRetail

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ServeRetail, a retail and ecommerce-specialist BPO and customer experience partner, confirms its retail call center and ecommerce customer service outsourcing operations in the Philippines are actively supporting US and Australian retail brands across fashion, ecommerce, CPG, automotive aftermarket, consumer electronics and appliances, and home improvement verticals. The company operates delivery centers in Manila, Cebu, Legazpi, and Silang, enabling retail clients to operate across multiple Philippine locations with proven CX talent and infrastructure. The Philippines continues to rank as the leading destination for English-language CX outsourcing, combining strong alignment with Western culture, deep talent pools of agents, and a government-backed IT-BPM sector that has made customer experience services a national economic priority.Retail brands operating across the US and Australia face growing pressure to deliver consistent, omnichannel customer experiences without expanding fixed headcount. Customer support outsourcing through ServeRetail gives both markets access to retail-specialist agents trained in the workflows that define modern retail CX: WISMO, order management, returns and exchanges, product support, loyalty program management, and omnichannel escalation handling across voice, chat, email, and social channels.ServeRetail equips its retail call center teams in the Philippines with proprietary AI tools purpose-built for retail CX environments. The company's AI Quality Management platform monitors interactions across channels in real time, flagging coaching opportunities and maintaining service consistency at scale. Its Accent Harmonizer technology ensures clear, natural communication between Filipino agents and customers in the US and Australia, reducing miscommunication and improving first-contact resolution. For brands that require always-on support, ServeRetail's AI Voice Agent handles routine inbound & outbound queries autonomously, freeing live agents to focus on complex and high-value customer interactions."Retail brands in the US and Australia deserve a retail CX partner that understands their customers, their channels, and their operational rhythms. Our Philippines operations combine retail-specialist agents with AI tools and a compliance posture built for brands that take data security seriously." - Keir Lovell, Global Head – ServeRetailSecurity and compliance are central to ServeRetail's delivery model in the Philippines. The company holds PCI DSS, ISO 27001:2022, and SOC 2 certifications, giving US and Australian retail clients the assurance that customer data, payment information, and brand assets are handled within a structured, auditable framework. For retail brands operating under Australian Privacy Act obligations or managing high-volume payment transactions, ServeRetail's certified compliance posture reduces the due diligence burden typically associated with a customer support outsourcing engagement.About ServeRetailServeRetail is a retail and ecommerce BPO and customer experience partner supporting ecommerce and omnichannel brands across multiple customer care channels and operational support workflows. The company operates 40+ centers across 12 countries spanning North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and EMEA, and provides multilingual retail support in 25+ languages. ServeRetail's security and quality posture is supported by PCI DSS, ISO 27001:2022, and SOC 2 certifications. For more information https://www.serveretail.com

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