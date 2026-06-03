MEA Gas Operations Summit to Spotlight 'Power Moves' Shaping the Future of Natural Gas Operations

Utility professionals gather Aug. 11–13 in Iowa City for training, leadership development, and peer-driven discussions focused on the future of gas operations.

Utilities are making critical moves right now...” — Stacey Bonine

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the natural gas industry navigates rapid change driven by technology, workforce transitions, and growing operational demands, MEA Energy Association (MEA) is bringing industry professionals together for three days of learning, collaboration, and forward-thinking conversations at the 2026 Gas Operations Technical & Leadership Summit, Aug. 11–13 in Iowa City, Iowa.This year’s theme, “Power Moves,” reflects the strategic decisions utilities and industry leaders are making today to strengthen operations, develop talent, and prepare for the future of energy delivery.The annual summit is designed for natural gas professionals at every level—from frontline crews and technicians to supervisors, managers, engineers, and executive leadership. Attendees will participate in educational sessions, technical training, pre-conference courses, networking opportunities, and an industry exhibit hall featuring vendors and contractors supporting the gas operations sector.Programming will focus on some of the industry’s most pressing and timely topics, including:• The growing impact of data centers on utility infrastructure• AI applications and emerging technologies in energy operations• Workforce retention and leadership development strategies• Safety, compliance, and operational best practices• Advances in measurement, control, and gas distribution technologiesThe summit emphasizes peer-to-peer engagement and practical problem-solving. Participants will have opportunities to exchange ideas with professionals facing similar operational and workforce challenges while gaining insights they can immediately apply within their organizations.“Utilities are making critical moves right now—whether it’s adapting to new technologies, preparing the next generation of leaders, or responding to increasing system demands,” said Stacey Bonine, vice president of program services at MEA. “This summit creates space for honest conversations, shared learning, and practical solutions that help move the industry forward.”In addition to educational programming, the event offers vendors and contractors a valuable opportunity to connect directly with utility professionals and decision-makers from across the Midwest and beyond.Summer schedules tend to fill quickly, and MEA encourages attendees and exhibitors to secure their spots early for one of the industry’s premier natural gas learning events.Registration and additional event details are available at MEAenergy.org/gas-summit

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