Highway 61 London Road construction traffic control removed until June 22 (June 1, 2026)

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DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be temporarily removing traffic control on Highway 61 London Road in Duluth until June 22. All detour signage and lane closures will be removed, and major work will be paused until after Grandma’s Marathon weekend. Motorists can expect some lane shifts and shoulder closures while topsoil and sod are placed along London Road through June 12.

Traffic control will be reinstalled on Monday, June 22. North of 40th Ave E, London Road will only be open to northbound traffic. Southbound traffic will be detoured on to Superior St to 40th Ave E. The southbound truck detour will have traffic continue on Superior St to 21st Ave E. There will also be a closure of London Road from the west at 26th Avenue East and a closure of 26th Avenue East at London Road to construct a roundabout. Traffic is expected to be in this configuration through the fall.

Please visit the project website for additional information and detour maps: mndot.gov/d1/projects/londonroad.

Work zone safety tips

Obey posted speed limits. The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.

The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300. Drive undistracted. Avoid using phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating – while in work zones.

Avoid using phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating – while in work zones. Move over. Give workers room to safely complete their work.

Give workers room to safely complete their work. Be patient. Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times. Avoid making unnecessary lane changes.

Never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

Expect work zones to constantly change. Day to day you could experience lane shifts, closures, narrower lanes, moving workers and vehicles.

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