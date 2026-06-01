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Highway 75 near Kent to close starting June 8 for bridge repairs (June 1, 2026)

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DETROIT LAKES, Minn.— Starting Mon., June 8, weather permitting, Highway 75 near Kent will close between County Road 1 and County Road 22 until the end of July for bridge repairs, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Thru-traffic will be detoured to County Road 1 and County Road 22, through McCauleyville and Kent.

This year’s project on Highway 75 includes bridge repairs to replace the bridge approach panels, upgrade drainage and restore ditch in-slopes. The roadway will be impassable at the bridge sites over the railroad and Whiskey Creek. Local traffic should plan for an alternate route.

All construction activities and traffic impacts are weather dependent and subject to change. MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution and slow down in work zones where workers are present.

Redstone Construction, LLC., based in Mora, Minn., is the prime contractor for the $730,000 project. For more information about this project, visit the project website at mndot.gov/d4/projects/hwy75kent.

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Highway 75 near Kent to close starting June 8 for bridge repairs (June 1, 2026)

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