Public invited to learn about Hwy 52 project from Chatfield to Fountain (June 1, 2026)

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CHATFIELD, Minn. – The public is invited to attend an in-person public meeting on Tuesday, June 16 or Wednesday, June 17 to learn more about a project that will repair culverts on Highway 52, resurface the roadway and realign the intersection of West County Road 8, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Join the project team to learn about the planned culvert work, safety improvements and resurfacing of Highway 52 from Chatfield to Fountain. Construction is anticipated to occur in 2027 and 2028. The meeting is drop-in style, so no formal presentation is planned. People may visit and leave at their convenience. Those who are unable to attend can find the information shared at the meeting on the project website.

Identical information will be shared at both meetings. The first meeting will be held June 16, 4-6 p.m., at the Fountain Community Center, 83 County Highway 33, Fountain. The second meeting will be held June 17, 4-6 p.m. at Chatfield City Hall, 21 2nd St. SE, Chatfield.

MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. If you need an ASL, foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, or need documents in an alternative format (such as braille or large print), please email your request to Janet Miller at ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720 or 1-800-657-3774 (Greater Minnesota); 711 or 1-800-627-3529 (Minnesota Relay).

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