Florida Nonprofit Announces Digital Backpack to Help Families Prepare for Hurricane Season

FLTDSO opens waitlist for its Digital Backpack, launching this summer

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As hurricane season begins, Florida families will soon have an innovative new way to prepare for storms and protect against disaster-related fraud. The Digital Backpack from the Florida Trusted Data Sharing Organization (FLTDSO) will provide 24/7 identity monitoring, fraud protection and AI-powered access to critical documents.Built with industry-leading partners in identity protection and secure document management, the Digital Backpack addresses a gap that emergency preparedness guides have long overlooked: the digital layer.The timing is deliberate. After recent major hurricanes, between 30 and 40 percent of claims were denied or closed without payment, often because families could not produce the documentation needed to prove their losses. Florida families lose an estimated $7.7 billion annually to online scams, according to the Consumer Federation of America, with seniors disproportionately targeted during and after disasters.“Organizing and protecting your digital life shouldn’t be complicated, expensive, or reserved for people who can afford a team of advisors,” said Shelley Mannino, Executive Director of FLTDSO. “We built the Digital Backpack to make it simple and accessible for every Florida resident — and there is no better time to evaluate your emergency plan than the beginning of hurricane season.”The platform will combine secure document storage with AI-powered intelligence. Members will be able to upload and access documents from any device, then use an Ask feature to query documents in plain language—asking, for example, what their homeowner's policy covers after a storm—and receive immediate answers without reading fine print. Members will also be able to share their full document vault with trusted family members or send individual documents as needed.Purchased separately, the capabilities included in the Digital Backpack would cost Florida families more than $1,000 annually. As a Florida nonprofit, FLTDSO has bundled document management, identity monitoring, scam protection, fraud recovery coverage, device security and family planning tools into one integrated, affordable platform.“The tools that Florida families need to achieve a safe, secure, organized digital life have always been out of reach – whether they are too expensive, too fragmented or too complicated,” said Dr. Tim Pletcher, DHA, Chief Executive Officer of Velatura, the technology company behind FLTDSO. "The Digital Backpack changes that — and we built it on the same infrastructure that we've used for over a decade to protect health information for millions of Americans across the country.”FLTDSO has spent the past several months meeting Florida families at community expos across the state, including Daytona Beach, Oldsmar, The Villages and St. Petersburg ahead of today’s announcement.Following the launch, community outreach will continue through partnerships with local organizations. FLTDSO offers flexible partnership models for credit unions, senior centers, homeowners associations, faith communities and other organizations that serve Florida families.Organizations interested in partnership opportunities to bring these capabilities to their members at an even more affordable price are encouraged to contact Shelley Mannino at shelley.mannino@velatura.org.The Digital Backpack is launching this summer. Florida residents can join the waitlist now at fltdso.org.###About the Florida Trusted Data Sharing OrganizationThe Florida Trusted Data Sharing Organization (FLTDSO) is a nonprofit that helps families navigate the digital world safely and confidently. Built on Velatura’s proven experience in healthcare information exchange, the FLTDSO Digital Backpack gives residents one secure place to organize, access and act on their most important information, regardless of digital literacy, language or background. Learn more at https://fltdso.org/ About VelaturaVelatura is a healthcare technology company and operator of the country’s largest multi-jurisdictional health information exchange network. By unifying secure data exchange with responsible AI, Velatura helps healthcare organizations streamline workflows and deliver smarter, more connected patient care. For additional information, visit https://velatura.org/

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