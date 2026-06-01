State of Maryland Selected for National Cohort Advancing Data-Driven Solutions to Eviction Crisis 

Maryland is one of eleven states awarded strategic technical resources to build sustainable eviction data systems and improve housing stability

NEW CARROLLTON, MD (June 1, 2026) – Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day today announced that the Department’s Office of Tenant and Landlord Affairs has been selected by New America for the Eviction Data Response Network 2026-2028 cohort. The Office will receive dedicated technical assistance and grant funding to support the creation of reliable, comprehensive eviction data pipelines for the State of Maryland, which will be leveraged to inform policies and programs that keep people housed.

“We believe the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development has a responsibility to address the statewide consequences of our housing shortage – including the obligation to protect vulnerable tenants in a challenging rental market,” said Secretary Day. “The Office of Tenant and Landlord Affairs’ participation in the Eviction Data Response Network cohort will equip the State of Maryland with new tools to ensure these efforts are comprehensive, outcomes-oriented and centered on our most vulnerable residents. We appreciate this support from New America in the Moore-Miller Administration’s work to leave no one behind.”

The Office of Tenant and Landlord Affairs will receive dedicated technical assistance from New America coaches, grant funding to build eviction data capacity for the State of Maryland, access to a group of technology experts and resources, peer-learning opportunities through the cohort, and a bank of shared tools and resources for improving data infrastructure and advocacy. Maryland will utilize these resources to develop a new eviction data dashboard to inform state and local public policy, identify eviction-prone communities, and use data to effectively target and deploy tenant outreach, legal services and emergency rental assistance.

The Office of Tenant and Landlord Affairs, created by the Renters Rights and Stabilization Act of 2024, helps Maryland tenants and landlords understand and navigate their rights and responsibilities under federal and state renter laws. It also is responsible for releasing the annual Maryland Tenants’ Bill of Rights, managing the Tenants Right of First Refusal regulations and portal, analyzing eviction data from the District Court of Maryland, and producing an annual report on evictions. The Office is led by Director Alyce Thompson and housed within the Department’s Division of Homeless Solutions.

“Evictions can have devastating and lasting impacts on families – disrupting children’s education, employment stability, health, and community connections. When families lose housing, entire communities feel the effects through increased homelessness, economic instability, and strain on local systems,” said Assistant Secretary for Homeless Solutions Danielle Meister. “This award and technical assistance from New America will enable Maryland to use eviction data to help communities identify trends earlier, target prevention resources more effectively, and intervene before families reach a housing crisis.”

Maryland is one of 11 states selected to receive intensive technical resources, funding, and strategic support across the nation. The cohort represents a diverse mix of geographies, political leadership, and housing markets, highlighting a growing national consensus that data is an indispensable tool in the fight for housing stability.

“Over half of the country applied to join EDRN and we are grateful for the high caliber of applicants who sent a strong demand signal for the need to improve on eviction data,” said Eviction Data Response Network Initiative Director Ian Fletcher. “States simply cannot solve a problem they do not understand, and most court systems are not designed to stabilize families. We believe that our selected cohort represents a standout group of government, nonprofit, and public university leaders who will inform a model that is replicable for any state in the U.S.”

The 2026–2028 cohort includes:

For more information on the Office of Tenant and Landlord Affairs and its work to support Maryland tenants and landlords, visit the Department’s website.