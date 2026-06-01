PRIDDY SPACES ACQUIRES VENTURE X PALM BEACH GARDENS, EXPANDING ITS GROWING PORTFOLIO OF PREMIUM FLEXIBLE WORKSPACES

Venture X Palm Beach Gardens

We are honored that Steve and Jeannie have entrusted us with the next chapter of Venture X Palm Beach Gardens.” — Kevin Priddy

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Priddy Spaces, one of the fastest-growing operators of premium flexible workspaces in the United States, today announced the acquisition of Venture X Palm Beach Gardens , effective June 1, 2026.Located in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens, the 17,425-square-foot workspace features 67 private offices, four meeting rooms, and a vibrant community of entrepreneurs, professionals, and growing businesses. Since opening in 2018, the location has been owned and operated by Steve and Jeannie Fowle, who established Venture X Palm Beach Gardens as one of the premier coworking destinations in South Florida, consistently maintaining occupancy levels above 90 percent.The acquisition further strengthens Priddy Spaces' growing presence across Florida and the Southeast. The company currently owns and operates a rapidly expanding portfolio of Venture X and Office Evolution locations throughout Florida, Texas, and Georgia, with additional locations under development."We are very excited to welcome Venture X Palm Beach Gardens into the Priddy Spaces family," said Giedre Priddy, Co-Founder of Priddy Spaces. "Steve and Jeannie have built something truly special in Palm Beach Gardens. They created more than just a workspace; they built a thriving community and a culture that members genuinely value. Our commitment is to honor that legacy while investing in enhancements that elevate the member experience even further. Through our dedicated teams focused on operations, hospitality, sales, marketing, training, and member success, we look forward to building upon the strong foundation they've established."As part of the transition, members can expect continuity in service, operations, and community programming while gaining access to the resources and support of a larger organization. Priddy Spaces plans to leverage its specialized teams in hospitality, operations, human resources, marketing, sales training, and member experience to further enhance the level of service delivered to members.In addition, Priddy Spaces plans to invest in a refresh of the location's common areas and meeting rooms. Planned improvements include upgraded finishes, enhanced collaborative spaces, and the implementation of the latest audiovisual technology to create an even more modern and premium workplace environment.After seven successful years as owners of Venture X Palm Beach Gardens, Steve and Jeannie Fowle expressed confidence in the transition."We are incredibly proud of what we've built since opening Venture X Palm Beach Gardens in 2018," said Steve and Jeannie Fowle. "The relationships we've developed with our members, staff, and the local business community have been the most rewarding part of this journey. As we begin our retirement, we are excited to pass the torch to Priddy Spaces. Their reputation for operational excellence, hospitality, and commitment to the coworking industry gives us great confidence that our members and team will continue to thrive for years to come."The acquisition reflects Priddy Spaces' long-term vision of building a portfolio of hospitality-driven workspaces that deliver exceptional experiences for members while creating strong communities for local businesses. The company remains focused on strategic growth in high-demand markets while maintaining its commitment to five-star service and operational excellence."We are honored that Steve and Jeannie have entrusted us with the next chapter of Venture X Palm Beach Gardens," added Kevin Priddy, Managing Partner of Priddy Spaces. "Their success is a testament to the incredible community they built. We look forward to continuing that legacy while investing in the people, spaces, and technology that will keep this location among the very best workspaces in South Florida."About Priddy SpacesPriddy Spaces is a leading owner and operator of coworking and flexible workspace locations across the United States. The company owns and manages multiple Venture X and Office Evolution locations, providing premium workspace solutions for entrepreneurs, startups, and established companies. With a focus on hospitality, design excellence, and community, Priddy Spaces continues expanding across high-growth markets throughout the Southeast and Sunbelt regions.About Venture XVenture X is a premium coworking and flexible workspace brand known for its upscale office environments, professional services, and vibrant business communities. Venture X locations provide flexible workspace solutions including private offices, coworking memberships, meeting rooms, and event spaces designed for entrepreneurs, startups, and established companies.Venture X is part of the Vast Coworking Group , a global platform of coworking brands that also includes Office Evolution and Intelligent Office, focused on delivering flexible workspace solutions that combine hospitality, community, and professional infrastructure.

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