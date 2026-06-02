Global MR Community Convened in Cape Town for 2026 Annual Meeting as ISMRM & ISMRT Passed the Gavel to New Presidents

ISMRM President Petra Hüppi, M.D.

We are a society that will continue to develop new technologies for MR” — ISMRM President Petra Hüppi, M.D.

CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine ( ISMRM ) and the International Society for MR Radiographers & Technologists (ISMRT) welcomed the global magnetic resonance community to Cape Town, South Africa, for the 2026 ISMRM & ISMRT Annual Meeting & Exhibition, held 09–14 May 2026 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).Centered around the theme Ubuntu — “I am, because we are” — the meeting brought together thousands of clinicians, scientists, radiographers, technologists, students, researchers, and industry leaders from around the world to share the latest advancements in magnetic resonance research, clinical practice, education, and technology.The annual meeting featured a dynamic scientific and educational program, including plenary sessions, named lectures, study groups, power pitch presentations, digital posters, the new MRI Reading Room simulation experience, mentoring opportunities, and expanded global engagement initiatives designed to strengthen collaboration across the MR community.As the Society concludes a successful and impactful meeting in Africa, newly appointed 2026-2027 ISMRM President Petra Hüppi, M.D., reflected on the importance of continued global development and collaboration across the field of magnetic resonance. “We are an inclusive and global society. The theme for Vancouver is ISMRM Development in Every Dimension. We are a society that will continue to develop new technologies for MR, new ways to diagnose diseases, develop our community through exchange, develop careers, and continue developing our global society, as we are doing right now in Africa.”Newly appointed 2026-2027 ISMRT President Nina Salman, M.Sc., B.Sc., emphasized the importance of building an engaged and supportive international community for radiographers and technologists worldwide. “A community where every member, regardless of geography, background, or career stage, is supported, valued, and empowered to contribute with confidence. We already have strong foundations in place, and my goal is to build on that momentum by strengthening engagement, accessibility, collaboration, and sustainable global growth while ensuring our members continue to feel connected and proud to be part of the ISMRT.”The 2026 Annual Meeting highlighted the Society’s continued commitment to inclusivity, scientific excellence, global collaboration, and the advancement of magnetic resonance for the benefit of patients and communities worldwide.The ISMRM & ISMRT Annual Meeting & Exhibition will next convene in Vancouver, BC, Canada, 08-13 May 2027. Visit www.ismrm.org for more information.About ISMRMThe International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine (ISMRM) is a global association of clinicians, physicists, engineers, biochemists, technologists, and researchers dedicated to advancing magnetic resonance in medicine and biology through research, education, and collaboration.About ISMRTThe International Society for MR Radiographers & Technologists (ISMRT), a Section of ISMRM, provides a global forum for MR radiographers and technologists to advance education, professional development, and best practices in magnetic resonance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.