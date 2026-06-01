Cribs for Kids, Safe Sleep Simulation Announce Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Safe Sleep Training Tools

Cribs for Kids and Safe Sleep Simulation announce an exclusive distribution agreement to expand access to infant safe sleep training tools.

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cribs for Kids , a national leader in infant safe sleep education and prevention of sleep-related infant deaths, including Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), and Safe Sleep Simulation , an innovator in immersive training tools for safe infant sleep practices, today announced an exclusive distribution agreement. Under this partnership, all Safe Sleep Simulation products will now be distributed through Cribs for Kids.This collaboration aligns two mission-driven organizations committed to reducing sleep-related infant deaths through education, training, and accessible resources for healthcare providers, educators, and community organizations.By leveraging Cribs for Kids’ established national network and trusted reputation, the partnership is designed to significantly expand access to Safe Sleep Simulation’s infant training models, equipping more professionals with hands-on tools to teach and reinforce safe sleep practices.“At Cribs for Kids, our goal has always been to make safe sleep education accessible and actionable for every professional who supports families,” said Judith Bannon, CEO and Founder, Cribs for Kids. “By partnering with Safe Sleep Simulation, we’re able to bring high-quality, interactive training tools to a broader audience, helping ensure that more trainers and educators have what they need to effectively teach life-saving practices.”Safe Sleep Simulation’s realistic infant models are used by healthcare systems, public health organizations, and educators to simulate real-world scenarios, improving training outcomes and retention.“This partnership with Cribs for Kids marks an exciting step forward for Safe Sleep Simulation,” said Ethel Massing, CEO, Safe Sleep Simulation. “Cribs for Kids’ reach and credibility in the field will allow our training solutions to get into more hands, ultimately supporting more educators, clinicians, and caregivers in delivering consistent, evidence-based safe sleep education.”From a client perspective, the agreement streamlines access to resources while maximizing impact. With Cribs for Kids serving as the exclusive distribution channel, organizations can now source both educational materials and simulation tools from a single, trusted partner, enhancing efficiency and expanding program reach.Together, Cribs for Kids and Safe Sleep Simulation are working to strengthen training infrastructure nationwide and reinforce a shared commitment: ensuring that every baby has a safe sleep environment.For more information, visit cribsforkids.org or contact info@cribsforkids.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.