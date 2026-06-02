ClearPath Regenerative Launches Patient Education Network to Help Americans Navigate the Regenerative Medicine Market

New wellness network connects patients exploring regenerative medicine with vetted, board-certified specialists — at no cost to the patient.

Our job is to give people a straight answer. Not a clinic trying to book you in. Just a clear, honest assessment of whether this could actually help your situation.” — ClearPath Regenerative Team

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClearPath Regenerative , a patient education and wellness network, is addressing a growing gap in the regenerative medicine space: the difficulty patients face in finding credible, unbiased information and access to qualified specialists.As regenerative medicine — including treatments such as platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy, stem cell protocols, and exosome-based approaches — continues to attract significant patient interest, the market has become increasingly difficult to navigate. A fragmented provider landscape, wide variation in clinic quality, and an abundance of conflicting information online have left many patients uncertain about where to turn.ClearPath Regenerative was built specifically to solve this problem — and has since helped patients across the United States get clarity on their options and connect with the right specialists for their care.A Free, No-Pressure Path to ClarityUnlike clinics or treatment centers, ClearPath Regenerative does not perform medical procedures. The company operates as an independent patient education and referral network — helping individuals understand whether regenerative medicine is a realistic option for their situation, and connecting those who are appropriate candidates with vetted physicians in their area.The service is free for patients at every step.The process begins with a short intake form, followed by a call from a ClearPath Regenerative care coordinator — typically within 24 hours. Coordinators are trained to assess the patient's situation honestly, answer questions without a sales agenda, and tell patients directly if regenerative medicine does not appear to be an appropriate path for their case."Our job is to give people a straight answer. Not a clinic trying to book you in. Not a website trying to sell you something. Just a clear, honest assessment of whether this could actually help your situation." — ClearPath RegenerativeIf a patient is identified as a potential candidate, ClearPath Regenerative matches them with a board-certified regenerative medicine physician in their local area for a formal medical evaluation.Addressing a Real Market GapThe regenerative medicine sector in the United States has expanded rapidly, with a growing number of cash-pay clinics offering treatments across orthopedics, sports medicine, and chronic pain management. While the clinical potential of regenerative approaches continues to be explored in medical research, patient access has remained inconsistent — complicated by high out-of-pocket costs, variability in provider quality, and limited mainstream medical guidance.ClearPath Regenerative's model addresses this gap by functioning as an independent layer between patient inquiry and clinical evaluation. Specialists accepted into the ClearPath Regenerative network are board-certified physicians who have been reviewed for credentials and clinical protocols prior to inclusion.Who ClearPath Regenerative ServesClearPath Regenerative works with patients across a wide range of conditions where conventional medicine has not provided full relief. This includes chronic joint pain, limited mobility, and degenerative conditions — but also extends to soft tissue injuries, neuropathy, autoimmune conditions, hormonal imbalances, sexual health concerns, hair restoration, and general wellness optimization.The common thread is a patient who has tried the standard options, hasn't found lasting resolution, and wants an honest assessment of whether a regenerative or functional medicine approach could be appropriate for their situation.The network currently serves patients across the United States.About ClearPath RegenerativeClearPath Regenerative is a patient education and wellness network connecting individuals exploring regenerative medicine with vetted, board-certified specialists in their area. The company's service — including the care coordinator call and specialist match — is provided at no cost to patients.ClearPath Regenerative does not provide medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Individual candidacy is determined by physician evaluation. Results vary by individual.For more information, visit clearpathregen.com or contact hello@clearpathregen.com.Media Contact:ClearPath Regenerativehello@clearpathregen.comclearpathregen.com

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