APCO Holdings, LLC, Acquires Georgia Wheelz, Expanding Footprint for Independent Dealers

APCO Holdings acquires Georgia Wheelz, strengthening GWC Warranty’s support and service for independent automotive dealers across the Southeast.

PONTE VEDRA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- APCO Holdings , LLC (APCO), a leading provider of Finance & Insurance (F&I) products and dealer solutions, has acquired the assets of Georgia Wheelz, a respected agency serving independent automotive dealers throughout the Southeast.Based in Eatonton, Georgia, Georgia Wheelz has built a strong reputation since 2017 by helping independent dealers improve F&I performance through training, development, and customer-focused support. Georgia Wheelz is also an authorized agent of Integrity Warranty.As part of the acquisition, the Georgia Wheelz team will align with APCO’s GWC Warranty sales organization, further strengthening GWC’s presence and support within the independent dealer market.“Georgia Wheelz has built a strong reputation by helping dealers succeed through relationships, service, and consistent execution,” said Courtney Hoffman, President of APCO Holdings. “Bringing their experienced team together with GWC creates an even stronger foundation to support independent dealers across the region. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and confident this alignment will deliver immediate value to our dealers and partners.”Corey Schachter, founder of Georgia Wheelz, added, “Joining APCO and working alongside the GWC team is an exciting next step for us. We have always been focused on helping dealers grow their business, and this alignment gives our team additional resources, technology, and support to continue delivering results for our dealers.”This acquisition reflects APCO’s continued investment in the independent dealer space and reinforces the company’s commitment to delivering solutions, training, and performance-driven support that help dealers succeed in an ever-changing automotive market.For more information, visit apcoholdings.com.About APCO Holdings, LLCSince 1984, APCO has grown to become a leading provider and administrator of F&I products for the automotive industry. Built on a foundation of financial security and a commitment to understanding customer needs, APCO is a trusted partner to some of the most well-respected insurers, highly successful dealerships, and leading automotive industry organizations in the country. The company markets its products using the EasyCare, GWC Warranty, Crystal Fusion, MemberCare, and other brands along with private labels through a network of independent agents. And includes an internal salesforce that specializes in consulting with and servicing the automotive, RV, marine, and powersports markets. Under the APCO Holdings, LLC brands, they have protected over 24 million customers and paid over $3.7 billion in claims. For more information, visit apcoholdings.com.About Georgia WheelzGeorgia Wheelz is an F&I agency based in Eatonton, Georgia, serving independent automotive dealers throughout the Southeast. Since 2017, the company has provided dealers with F&I solutions, training, and support focused on improving dealership performance and customer experience.

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