Heartland Plumbing & Heating Launches New Website Serving Four Greater Edmonton Communities

Heartland Plumbing & Heating Ltd logo Jaxon with teammembers of Heartland Plumbing & Heating Ltd

Redesigned site brings honest, locally-rooted plumbing and heating service to Edmonton, Sherwood Park, Fort Saskatchewan, and St. Albert under one roof

Honestly, we've been so heads-down on job sites that the website fell behind. People should be able to reach the right local team in a couple of taps, and now they can.” — Jaxon, Owner, Heartland Plumbing & Heating

CANADA, AB, CANADA, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heartland Plumbing & Heating Ltd today announced the launch of its new website, heartlandplumbingandheating.ca , built to make it easier for homeowners and businesses across the greater Edmonton region to reach the right local team, fast. The redesigned site brings together all four of Heartland's service locations — Edmonton, Sherwood Park, Fort Saskatchewan, and St. Albert — each with its own dedicated contact form, phone line, and service hours.The new website carries forward what earned Heartland its reputation in the first place: straightforward, honest service. Visitors will find real photos of the team on-site, clear breakdowns of the services offered, and genuine customer feedback from each community Heartland serves."Honestly, we've been so heads-down on job sites that the website fell behind. We kept hearing it from customers - links that wouldn't click, pages that were a pain to get around on a phone. That feedback stuck with us, so we finally made the time to fix it properly. People should be able to reach the right local team in a couple of taps, and now they can." — Jaxon, Owner, Heartland Plumbing & Heating Jaxon, Owner & Operator, Heartland Plumbing & HeatingUnlike a single regional landing page, the new site is structured around four distinct local hubs — so a homeowner in St. Albert reaches the St. Albert team, and a business in Fort Saskatchewan reaches the Fort Saskatchewan crew, each with accurate hours and direct contact details.Service LocationsEdmonton8021 112 Ave S NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0R7(780) 851-4277 · Open Monday–Sunday, 7 a.m.–6 p.m.Sherwood Park12 Hillview Crescent, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 5J9(780) 851-9090 · Open Monday–Sunday, 6 a.m.–7 p.m.Fort SaskatchewanFort Sask137 Wisteria Ln, Fort Saskatchewan, AB T8L 0B5(780) 691-6892 · Open Monday–Sunday, 7 a.m.–6 p.m.St. Albert31 Patterson Crescent, St. Albert, AB T5A 5E9(780) 851-9075 · Open Monday–Sunday, 6 a.m.–6 p.m.About Heartland Plumbing & HeatingHeartland Plumbing & Heating provides residential plumbing and heating services across Edmonton, Sherwood Park, Fort Saskatchewan, and St. Albert. Built on a foundation of honest service and local accountability, Heartland's teams deliver HVAC, plumbing & AC services to homes throughout the greater Edmonton area. Learn more at heartlandplumbingandheating.ca.Media ContactJaxon, Owner & Operator, Heartland Plumbing & Heating Ltd8021 112 Ave S NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0R7(780) 851-4277 · Heartlandgoc@gmail.comheartlandplumbingandheating.ca

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