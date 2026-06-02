The Open Wing Alliance Calls on CJ Group to Lead South Korea’s Food Industry with a Global Cage-Free Egg Commitment

A caged egg-laying hen Open Wing Alliance Logo

Campaign underscores rising demand across Asia for safer, more transparent, and humane egg sourcing

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Open Wing Alliance (OWA), a coalition of 84 animal protection organizations worldwide, today announced a new initiative urging CJ Group, one of South Korea’s largest food and beverage manufacturers and distributors, to adopt and publish a comprehensive, global cage-free egg policy.

As a global leader, whose brands include TOUS les JOURS and bibigo, with a reputation for innovation, sustainability, and cultural influence, CJ Group is positioned to strengthen the cage-free shift across Asia and beyond. However, the Open Wing Alliance notes that CJ Group has yet to establish an industry standard cage-free egg commitment in their egg supply chain.

“CJ Group has built its brand on being forward-thinking and globally competitive,” said Caitlin Campbell, Sr Global Corporate Campaigns Lead at The Humane League, founding member of The Open Wing Alliance. “By committing to cage-free eggs worldwide, CJ Group has an opportunity to reinforce its leadership and meet growing expectations from consumers, investors, and global markets.”

Momentum for cage-free systems is accelerating across Asia, with governments, corporations, and consumers increasingly prioritizing food safety, supply chain transparency, and ethical sourcing. In South Korea, a nationwide ban on battery cages is set to take effect in 2027, signaling a clear shift in regulatory expectations and consumer demand.

The OWA emphasizes that major corporations like CJ Group are increasingly expected to align with emerging global industry standards by transitioning to cage-free sourcing in the coming years. As one of the most recognizable brands in K-culture, CJ Group is well positioned to strengthen consumer trust and long-term supply chain resilience through meaningful action on cage-free sourcing.

CJ Group’s expansive global footprint, spanning Asia, North America and beyond, brings increasing scrutiny from stakeholders as cage-free commitments become a baseline expectation across the food industry.

“This is the moment for CJ Group to demonstrate world-leading animal welfare standards. ” said Caitlin Campbell. “Consumers across Asia and around the world are paying closer attention to how their food is produced. By acting now, CJ Group will define the future of K-food within the industry.”

For more information, please visit CJGroupEggs.com and OpenWingAlliance.org.

About the Open Wing Alliance (OWA)

Founded in 2016 by The Humane League, the Open Wing Alliance is a global coalition of 84 animal protection organizations in over 72 countries across six continents. The OWA is changing the way the world’s biggest companies treat animals and setting a new standard for corporate farm animal welfare policies locally—in every major market—and globally. Through shared knowledge, resources, and people power, the OWA is united around their goal to end the abuse of chickens worldwide.

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