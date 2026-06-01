Chattanooga’s Siskin Steel & Supply Company, Inc. Announces Expansion at Plant in Nashville, TN

The expansion adds 100,000 square feet to accommodate more steel and processing equipment.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Siskin Steel & Supply Company, Inc. has expanded their Nashville, TN plant, adding 100,000 square feet for increased capacity, storage, and processing equipment to meet growing demand. The expansion will also create up to 20 new jobs over the next 12-18 months.Facility expansion that creates over 200,000 square feet under one roof and will increase capacity to store more inventory and provide value-added services to meet customer demands.Siskin Steel & Supply Company, Inc., a Chattanooga-based subsidiary of Reliance, Inc., the largest metals service center company in North America.Expansion is in response to market demand, growing building development needs and overall company strategy in and around Nashville, TN. The expansion will allow Siskin to serve new markets and territories.A formal ribbon cutting ceremony will be tentatively held in the fall of 2026, details will follow once confirmed. Please email lindsey.phares@siskin.com with any questions.

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