Evolved Cyber Launches the CMMC Assessment Success System™ to Redefine Readiness for Defense Contractors

CMMC System Training by Evolved Cyber

Evolved Cyber announces the CMMC Assessment Success System™, a training program to help OSCs prepare, implement, and defend their CMMC Level 2 environment.

The CMMC Assessment Success System™ teaches organizations how assessors think, what evidence matters, and how to avoid the mistakes that frequently lead to failed or delayed assessments.” — Brian Hubbard

ELLICOTT CITY, MD, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evolved Cyber today announced the launch of the CMMC Assessment Success System™, a comprehensive training and readiness platform built specifically to help Defense Industrial Base organizations prepare for successful CMMC Level 2 assessments.Developed by experienced Lead Certified CMMC Assessors (CCAs), the CMMC Assessment Success System™ combines deep implementation guidance with practical assessment preparation to help organizations avoid costly false starts, improve evidence quality, and better understand how assessors evaluate compliance under real assessment conditions.Unlike traditional compliance training that focuses primarily on interpreting requirements, the CMMC Assessment Success System™ is designed around the realities of formal CMMC assessments. The program teaches organizations how to align implementations to assessment objectives, present defensible evidence, and confidently explain security operations during interviews and technical demonstrations.Brian Hubbard said,“At Evolved Cyber, we recognized that many organizations understand the controls academically, but struggle when it comes time to defend those implementations during an actual assessment.The CMMC Assessment Success System™ was created to bridge that gap by teaching organizations how assessors think, what evidence matters, and how to avoid the mistakes that frequently lead to failed or delayed assessments.”The system includes two integrated components:CMMC Assessment Readiness Intensive™An assessor-led readiness program focused on the foundational elements that drive assessment success, including:• Scoping and boundary definition• SSP development and system description• Evidence strategy and Assessment Objective traceability• CMMC Assessment Process (CAP) expectations• Mock assessment preparation and executionCMMC Control Mastery™A comprehensive library of training modules covering all 110 CMMC Level 2 practices through an assessment-focused lens, including:• Assessment Objectives interpretation• Examine, Interview, and Test expectations• What “MET” versus “NOT MET” looks like• Real-world implementation examples• Assessor evaluation strategies• Evidence interpretation and defensibilityTogether, the two components create a complete assessment readiness strategy that helps organizations move beyond checkbox compliance toward operationally defensible cybersecurity programs.The launch comes as demand for CMMC assessments continues to increase across the Defense Industrial Base, while the number of authorized assessment organizations and assessment teams remains limited.The CMMC Assessment Success System™ includes more than 75 hours of assessor-developed training content and is designed for:• Defense contractors pursuing CMMC Level 2 certification• Managed Service Providers supporting CMMC clients• Internal compliance and security teams• Consultants helping organizations prepare for assessmentsIn addition to individual organizational licensing, the CMMC Assessment Success System™ will also be available through partner and wholesale licensing programs designed for Managed Service Providers, consultants, technology providers, and organizations supporting multiple Defense Industrial Base customers. Volume licensing options enable partners to deliver assessor-led CMMC readiness training at scale while accelerating customer preparedness, solution adoption, and internal workforce development.As part of the launch, Evolved Cyber is offering an introductory 25% discount on the full system bundle using promo code SYSTEMINTRO.The bundle has a retail value of $2,295 and is currently available at the discounted introductory pricing for a limited time.For more information about the CMMC Assessment Success System™, visit: https://learning.evolvedcyber.com/bundles/cmmc-assessment-success-system About Evolved CyberEvolved Cyber is a cybersecurity firm focused exclusively on CMMC consulting, training, and assessments. Led by experienced Certified CMMC Assessors and cybersecurity professionals with decades of federal and defense industry experience, Evolved Cyber helps organizations prepare for successful CMMC assessments through practical, assessor-led guidance and defensible implementation strategies.Media Contact:Brian Hubbard, President - Evolved Cyberlearning@evolvedcyber.com

CMMC System Teaser Video

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