Texas Couple Brings Break Coffee Co. To San Antonio

Entrepreneur Couple Rids South Central Texas of Bad Office Coffee on June 8

We both absolutely love great specialty coffee, so delivering genuine, bean-to-cup café-quality drinks directly to workplace breakrooms was an instant fit.” — Anson Adams, Break Coffee of San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Break Coffee Co. , the Australian-born office coffee franchisor, has expanded in Texas with its newest franchisee, Boerne residents Anson and Michelle Adams.Break Coffee solves the problem of bad office coffee and lost productivity from staff stepping out on coffee runs, by equipping workplaces and other venues with automated bean-to-cup espresso systems and its own 100% Arabica blends, paired with concierge-style weekly service.“We both absolutely love great specialty coffee, so delivering genuine, bean-to-cup café-quality drinks directly to workplace breakrooms was an instant fit,” said Anson, who plans to launch the franchise on Monday, June 8. “The concept of ‘breaking the coffee code’ by replacing stale office pots with an eco-friendly, premium espresso experience is exactly the kind of innovation we wanted to bring to South Central Texas businesses.”Company clients, and their teams of employees, get café-quality cappuccinos, lattes, and other specialty coffee drinks without upfront equipment purchases or single-use waste.“We help companies tie their bottom line to our premium ‘coffee-as-a-service’ experience through improved productivity and morale,” said Break Coffee CEO Joshua Kovacs, who recently transitioned from the role of president at Oakscale Franchise Partners . “We also will continue to partner with Oakscale, a franchise sales organization (FSO), which prepares franchisors and franchisees so they can realize their own vision.”Anson brings more than 26 years of leadership experience spanning operations, logistics, process improvement, and project management across diverse sectors, including manufacturing, construction, defense R&D, higher education, and healthcare. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a Master of Business Administration from Eastern University. He is also a certified Project Management Professional (PMP) and Lean Six Sigma Black Belt (LSSBB).Michelle brings more than 15 years of healthcare leadership experience focused on nursing, workforce development, and building innovative education-to-career pathways. She currently serves as Director of Workforce Development at BAYADA, where she leads national initiatives that help caregivers and nurses advance their careers through scholarships, loan repayment, and workforce partnerships. Michelle holds both a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in Nursing. She is also passionate about creating opportunities that strengthen both local communities and the healthcare workforce.“We were drawn to Break Coffee's high-quality service business model and the unique opportunity to generate consistent B2B value,” Anson said. “The structure lets us scale a local business effectively and offers area companies a seamless, premium amenity that improves their daily office culture.”The new Break Coffee location will cover part of South Central Texas, which includes San Antonio, Texas Hill Country, Fredericksburg, New Braunfels and Seguin.5-Star Concierge Coffee ServiceAs part of the 5-star Coffee Concierge service, Break Coffee machines are cleaned on a weekly basis by its trained staff.Businesses are not forced into signing long-term contracts. Break Coffee owns the coffee machines and only charges for the coffee consumed on a weekly basis—saving companies about one-third of the typical cost associated with similar services.To let teams sample the service with no obligation, Break Coffee offers a two-week trial that includes delivery and installation, coffee for the trial period, and pickup if you decide not to continue—at no cost.Unmatched Support for FranchiseesBreak Coffee Co. offers invaluable, immediate operations training for franchisees, who begin with two days of in-house training that allows them to start operating. Then, franchisees will receive coaching while working the first three weeks, learning the skills of a location sourcing assistant, reporting their findings on a daily basis to an area representative with expertise in the target area.The franchise provides many benefits to franchisees:Flexible Schedules: Break Coffee’s business model allows franchisees to work 30-60 minutes per client per week, excluding travel time, for about one to three days a week.Award-Winning Franchise: Break Coffee was voted in the Top 20 franchises by FranchiseHelp. The business model requires no office space, no warehousing, no employees and no set work schedule.Systemized Approach: Break Coffee helps franchisees develop a business plan and trains them on how to operate and service the machines in a quick and easy, structured manner.Anson and Michelle reside in Boerne with their two daughters, Cora and Raina, and their sheepadoodle, Waffles. As active members of the community, they enjoy family time, serving in their church and community, outdoor activities, beach trips, family cooking, and hands-on DIY home improvement projects.For more than a decade, the family has watched the incredible growth in San Antonio and surrounding communities, such as Fredericksburg, New Braunfels, Boerne and Seguin, which made the territory extremely compelling for a franchise that will end the era of bad office coffee in this part of Texas.“We want to serve our local business community by providing local, dependable, high-touch coffee service solutions that support regional workplaces as they grow,” Anson said.If you are a business owner looking to connect with Anson, you can reach him via email at anson.adams@breakcoffeeco.com.If you would like more information about the Break Coffee franchise opportunity, please email Anthony Spagnola at anthony@oakscale.com.About Break Coffee Co.Break Coffee Co. is revolutionizing the breakroom by providing premium, café-quality coffee experiences to offices and businesses. With a focus on high-tech brewing equipment, locally roasted beans, and a hassle-free service model for employers, Break Coffee Co. offers franchisees a scalable, B2B business model with recurring revenue. For more information, email or visit the company’s website.About Oakscale Franchise PartnersOakscale Franchise Partners is a full-service, franchise sales organization (FSO) solution that helps franchisors and franchisees achieve their dreams. Oakscale partners with established and emerging franchisors to accelerate brand growth through development, investment and strategic support. For more information about Oakscale, visit our site.

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