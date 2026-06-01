ICYMI: Mauro’s Bipartisan Bill to Protect Water Resources Signed Into Law

HB26-1340 will require water buyers to prioritize revegetation and dryland farming when making certain changes to the land





DENVER, CO – Last week, Governor Jared Polis signed legislation to ensure long-term and responsible management of water resources in Southeastern Colorado.





“When done successfully, dryland farming and revegetation can restore previously irrigated farmland, prevent soil erosion and combat excessive weeds,” said Rep. Tisha Mauro, D-Pueblo. “Front Range water users are purchasing water in Southeastern Colorado, but are not encouraged to maintain the land for long-term use. Water buyers should aim to be better stewards of our land, and this law will require them to successfully revegetate or dryland farm their land while making changes. Dryland farming and revegetation are important tools for the responsible management of Colorado's water resources, and this requires water buyers to step up to protect our land.”





HB26-1340 is also sponsored by Minority Leader Ty Winter, R-Trinidad. To address a growing need in water division 2, this law will require a water user to successfully revegetate or convert to dryland farming with effective erosion and weed control when making changes in beneficial use.





Front Range cities have purchased land in the Lower Arkansas Valley for its water rights. However, this has negatively impacted Pueblo, Otero, Bent, Crowley and Prowers counties because the land is often left dry, leading to erosion and sand-covered roads.





Under the law, water users making land changes in division 2 must make plans to revegetate or dryland farm land that would be subject to evaluations by an appointed third-party expert using site-specific criteria and scientifically supported methods. After a five-year maintenance plan, the water court may require the water user to continue dryland farming or revegetation, or allow responsible water use on land that has been successfully restored.





Dryland farming, also known as farming without irrigation, is a sustainable agricultural technique that utilizes drought-tolerant crops or plants to help prevent soil erosion and excessive weed growth. Dryland farming and revegetation can help restore previously irrigated farmland into more habitable land for native species.