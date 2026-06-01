QuoteWerks Celebrates 33 Years of Helping Businesses Create Accurate Quotes and Proposals Faster
QuoteWerks celebrates 33 years of CPQ and quoting software innovation, customer commitment, browser-based quoting, and automation.ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QuoteWerks, a leading quoting, proposal, and CPQ software solution from Aspire Technologies, Inc., is celebrating 33 years of helping businesses create accurate, professional quotes and proposals faster.
Founded in 1993, the software originally known as QuotePro began as a practical solution to a common business problem: quoting was too manual, time-consuming, and disconnected. At the time, many businesses relied on spreadsheets, word processors, printed distributor catalogs, and manual data entry to build customer quotes. QuoteWerks helped pioneer the quoting software category by connecting customer information, product details, pricing, and accounting workflows into one dedicated system.
Today, QuoteWerks supports businesses across diverse industries, including IT, managed services, manufacturing, healthcare, AV, security, and other B2B markets where quote accuracy, pricing control, approval workflows, integrations, and the customer experience are critical.
“Thirty-three years is a meaningful milestone in any industry, but especially in software,” said John Lewe, CEO and Founder of Aspire Technologies, Inc. “Technology platforms change quickly, but the core problem we set out to solve remains the same. Businesses still need to create accurate quotes faster, reduce manual work, and connect quoting to the systems they already use. That mission continues to guide QuoteWerks.”
Over the past three decades, QuoteWerks has evolved from early desktop quoting software into a connected CPQ and quote-to-cash platform supporting professional proposal generation, product sourcing, pricing automation, purchasing, procurement, receiving, and payment collection. QuoteWerks now supports more than 115 integrations across CRM, PSA, accounting, vendor, distributor, payment, shipping, leasing, and developer workflows, helping businesses connect quoting to the systems they already use instead of forcing sales teams into disconnected silos.
Recent product innovations have expanded the QuoteWerks ecosystem even further. QuoteWerks Web gives teams a modern, browser-based quoting and CPQ experience while preserving the depth and flexibility customers have relied on for decades. It can be used as a standalone quoting platform, alongside QuoteWerks Desktop, or in a hybrid environment depending on the needs of the business.
The company has also continued investing in QuoteValet, its interactive quote delivery and acceptance platform. QuoteValet enables businesses to deliver quotes as secure, interactive web pages where buyers can review options, ask questions, approve electronically, sign, and complete payments. Connecting with over 80 payment gateways, QuoteValet supports credit card and ACH payments and uses Webhooks to trigger follow-up actions when quotes are viewed, accepted, declined, commented on, or paid.
Beyond proposal delivery, QuoteWerks extends into operational workflows that move teams from quote to order to delivery. Real-time capabilities connect quoting with distributor pricing and availability, sales tax calculations, shipping, electronic ordering, and fulfillment tracking, reducing manual steps and improving alignment between sales, procurement, and operations.
In a market where many software companies are frequently acquired, rebranded, sunset, or reshaped by outside investors, QuoteWerks has remained privately held and bootstrapped. That independence has allowed the company to avoid short-term market pressures in favor of long-term customer value, durable product development, and practical innovation.
“Our customers have shaped QuoteWerks for more than three decades,” said Brian Laufer, Vice President at Aspire Technologies, Inc. “Many have grown with us through multiple technology eras, from printed catalogs and desktop contact managers to modern CRM, cloud, browser-based quoting, online quote acceptance, Webhooks, and AI-assisted workflows. We are proud of that history, but we are not standing still.”
As QuoteWerks looks ahead, the company remains dedicated to making the quoting process more connected, intelligent, and efficient.
“QuoteWerks started because quoting was too manual, too time-consuming, and too disconnected,” Laufer added. “That problem still exists for many businesses today. The opportunity now is to solve it with better integrations, smarter automation, and a more modern buying experience without losing the accuracy, pricing control, approval structure, and operational visibility that businesses rely on.”
Brian Laufer
Aspire Technologies, Inc.
+1 407-248-1481
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