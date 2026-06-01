Laughlin Constable Public Relations Recognized Among Top PR Firms by PRWeek and O’Dwyer’s

LCPR earns Top 10 Chicago rank from PRWeek and national recognition across crisis communications, entertainment, public affairs and other sectors from O’Dwyer’s

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laughlin Constable PR (LCPR) , the public relations and communications practice of integrated marketing agency Laughlin Constable, has been recognized among the nation’s leading public relations firms in the latest industry rankings from PRWeek and O’Dwyers In PRWeek’s latest rankings, LCPR was named a Top 10 Chicago-headquartered PR firm, reinforcing the agency’s position as a leading integrated communications and public relations partner for brands and organizations nationwide.LCPR also earned multiple national recognitions in O’Dwyer’s 2025 PR firm rankings, including:• #12 Crisis Communications Firm• #13 Entertainment PR Firm• #18 Public Affairs Firm• #24 Midwest PR Firm• #31 Food & Beverage PR Firm• #39 Financial PR Firm• #48 Technology PR Firm“These recognitions reflect the depth and breadth of the public relations services that we provide nationwide, across industries and specialties,” said Kris Naidl, APR, EVP, head of LCPR. “With roots in the Midwest, we work everywhere to drive business impacts, build trust and strengthen reputations.”LCPR provides strategic communications, media relations, crisis communications, public affairs, executive visibility, thought leadership, influencer engagement and integrated marketing communications services for clients across CPG, B2B, healthcare, food and beverage, entertainment, tourism, financial services, technology and other sectors.The agency combines deep communications expertise with the broader capabilities of Laughlin Constable, including advertising, digital marketing, social media, branding, media strategy, creative development and data solutions enabling clients to execute fully integrated campaigns that drive awareness, engagement and measurable business results.O’Dwyer’s annual PR firm rankings are based on verified net fee income submitted by participating agencies and are widely regarded as one of the communications industry’s leading benchmarks. This is the first year Laughlin Constable Public Relations participated in the O’Dwyer’s annual rankings that recognize top-performing public relations agencies across key markets and specialties.For more information about LCPR’s full service public relations, strategic communications, media relations and crisis communications services, visit www.laughlinpr.com About Laughlin Constable Public RelationsLaughlin Constable Public Relations (LCPR), part of Laughlin Constable—an independent, full-service creative agency—provides strategic public relations services across Illinois, Wisconsin, the greater Midwest region and nationwide. LCPR delivers award-winning campaigns in national and regional media relations, crisis communications, public affairs, issues management, strategic communications, spokesperson training, influencer marketing and special events. LCPR has supported communications initiatives for brands including Master Lock, Vienna Beef, PENN Entertainment, the Association of Equipment Manufacturers and others across consumer, food and beverage, entertainment and manufacturing categories. The team includes multiple professionals Accredited in Public Relations (APR).With offices in both Chicago and Milwaukee, LCPR supports organizations across the Midwest and throughout the U.S. The agency is the exclusive Illinois and Wisconsin affiliate of PRConsultants Group, Inc., a North American network offering local-market expertise and on-the-ground support across the United States and Canada.For more information, visit laughlinpr.com.

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