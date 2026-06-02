Duffy Kruspodin Approved by State Bar of California to Perform CTAPP Compliance Reviews

SoCal CPA and advisory firm approved to conduct Client Trust Account Protection Program (CTAPP) compliance reviews for California attorneys and law firms.

We look forward to helping attorneys and law firms complete their reviews efficiently and in accordance with program requirements.” — Daisy Hom, CPA, Assurance Partner

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Duffy Kruspodin, LLP is proud to announce its approval by the State Bar of California to perform Client Trust Account Protection Program (CTAPP) compliance reviews, joining a select group of CPA firms authorized to support California attorneys and law firms under the program.

This selection reflects Duffy Kruspodin’s experience in assurance, attestation, and compliance-focused engagements and expands the firm’s ability to assist legal professionals navigating California’s trust account compliance requirements.

The CTAPP compliance review program is part of the State Bar's ongoing efforts to strengthen oversight of attorney trust account management and support compliance with professional and ethical obligations related to client funds. Attorneys selected for review must engage a State Bar-approved CPA firm to perform a compliance review using procedures established by the State Bar.

"Duffy Kruspodin's approval to participate in CTAPP helps expand the network of qualified CPA firms available to assist attorneys and law firms in meeting trust account compliance requirements," said Jennifer Stalvey, CPA, Program Manager, Division of Regulation, State Bar of California. "CTAPP is an important component of the State Bar's efforts to promote accountability, strengthen trust account oversight, and protect the public."

Duffy Kruspodin's Assurance Services team provides audit, attestation, and compliance services to organizations operating in regulated environments. The firm's experience with compliance-focused engagements, documentation requirements, and professional standards positions it to support attorneys and law firms participating in the CTAPP compliance review process.

"Being approved to participate in CTAPP reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality assurance and attestation services in regulated environments," said Daisy Hom, CPA, Partner and Practice Leader of Assurance Services at Duffy Kruspodin. "These engagements require a structured approach, detailed documentation, and consistent execution. We look forward to helping attorneys and law firms complete their reviews efficiently and in accordance with program requirements."

The State Bar developed the CTAPP compliance review program as part of its efforts to promote accountability and enhance public protection through oversight of attorney trust account practices. Compliance reviews are performed using State Bar-defined agreed-upon procedures and are intended to evaluate compliance with applicable trust account recordkeeping requirements.

With more than 35 years of experience, Duffy Kruspodin provides audit, assurance, attestation, tax, and advisory services to organizations and individuals throughout California and across the United States. Attorneys and law firms selected for a CTAPP compliance review can contact the firm to learn more about engagement requirements and the compliance review process.

About Duffy Kruspodin, LLP

Duffy Kruspodin, LLP is a CPA and advisory firm with offices in Los Angeles (Woodland Hills), Beverly Hills, Irvine, and San Diego, serving business owners, finance leaders, and families across California and beyond. With more than 200 professionals and over 35 years in practice, we provide tax, accounting, audit, and operational support with a steady, people-first approach. Clients turn to us for more than year-end filings - they count on us for responsive service, informed advice, and a team that follows through. Whether you're growing a business or managing generational wealth, we're here for the work ahead.

Visit dk.cpa to learn more.

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