zPODS Announces Enclosed Sleep Environment Inspired by Founder’s Son’s Nighttime Fear of Monsters

zPODS stacked as a double for two kids in one bedroom Child sleeping inside a zPODS zPODS for Sleep safety enclosure for kids and adults with Autism and Sensory Challenges

Missouri-based company cites 2026 research on childhood nighttime fears and sensory sleep environments for children with autism, anxiety, ADHD and sensory needs

SAINT CHARLES , MO, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- zPODS Holdings LLC, announced increased outreach for its enclosed sensory sleep environment for children who experience nighttime fears, autism-related sleep challenges, sensory sensitivities, anxiety, ADHD, and difficulty settling at bedtime.The company’s product was originally developed by founder Gary Kellmann after his young son experienced persistent fear of monsters at night between the ages of 3 and 7. The experience led Kellmann to create an enclosed sleep space using a pod-style structure, circadian LED lighting, and surround soundscape audio.“My son was scared of monsters for several years,” said Kellmann. “Like many parents, we tried checking the room, reassuring him, and leaving lights on. What helped was creating a sleep space where he felt calm and protected. That experience became the basis for zPODS.”The announcement follows a 2026 study published in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Mental Health that examined nighttime fears in children and their association with sleep disturbances and anxiety. The study reported that fear of the dark, monsters, and separation at bedtime is common among children and noted the need for accessible, parent-led approaches that may help families address nighttime fear.zPODS describes its product as an enclosed sensory sleep environment designed to provide a defined personal sleep space. The system includes three primary features:Enclosed structure: A pod-style sleep space designed to create a physical boundary around the child’s bed area.Surround soundscape audio: Ambient sound options, including nature sounds and white noise, intended to support a more consistent bedtime environment.Circadian LED lighting: Warm lighting designed for use during bedtime routines. The company notes that lighting is an important factor in sleep environments, particularly as research continues to examine the effects of nighttime light exposure on circadian timing.The company reports use among families of children with autism spectrum disorder , sensory processing differences, anxiety, ADHD, and other bedtime-related challenges. Sleep difficulties are widely documented among children with autism and neurodevelopmental conditions, and many families seek environmental modifications that may support a more predictable bedtime routine.“zPODS was created from a very personal family experience,” said Kellmann. “The broader goal is to give families another option when a standard bedroom environment is not enough for a child to feel settled at night.”In addition to residential use, zPODS is exploring applications in settings where privacy, rest, and defined personal space are priorities, including hospitality, short-term rentals, first responder housing, emergency disaster relief, transitional housing, schools, hospitals, airports, and military environments.About zPODSzPODS Holdings LLC, headquartered in Saint Charles, Missouri, manufactures enclosed sensory sleep environments designed for children and other users who may benefit from a more defined, private, and sensory-conscious rest space. The company’s products include enclosed pod-style structures with integrated lighting and sound features. More information is available at www.zpodsforsleep.com

Look Inside a zPODS Double

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.